Tamra Judge Calls Former Real Housewife Star a ‘Cockroach’

The ongoing feud between “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and former RHONY star Jill Zarin has taken another turn after Judge called out Zarin during BravoCon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tamra Judge Called Jill Zarin a ‘Thirsty, Fired Cockroach’ After She Called Her ‘Overrated’

#RHOC star @TamraJudgeOC reacts to #RHONY OG Jill Zarin calling her the most overrated Real Housewife: "That's really rich coming from the most thirsty, fired cockroach out there." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/TfYzXxHbwN — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 20, 2022

While appearing at Andy Cohen’s WWHL Legend’s Ball, Judge was asked about a comment Zarin had made the night before.

“Tamra, last night on the show, speaking of shady, Jill Zarin called you the most overrated housewife. Your response Tamra?” he asked.

“That’s really rich coming from the most thirsty, fired, cockroach out there,” she replied while the crowd hooped and hollered in agreement.

“I have to say, I love the expression that Vicki [Gunvalson] gets on her face when she’s not in the mess,” Cohen joked. “Like, I’m talking to Tamra and she’s so happy.”

Jill Zarin Apologized for Ruining Tamra Judge’s Reveal: ‘I Was Not Doing It to Try and Steal Your Thunder’

FULL video of Jill Zarin vs Tamra Judge’s squash that beef segment! I still think Tamra is capping here and overreacting for the cameras but it is a bit cringe that Jill let it slip on her paid subscription channel albeit it was not on purpose! 😂#RHOC🍊 #RHONY🍎 #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/k4ddMHQPnc — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) October 17, 2022

The feud between Zarin and Judge started after Zarin revealed that Judge would be returning to RHOC before she had a chance to make her own announcement.

“Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki’s not happy,” Zarin said in a since-deleted video on Instagram.

Judge took to Twitter to blast Zarin for the reveal tweeting, “Go f*** yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b****!”

The pair took part in a segment on WWHL on October 14 called “squash the beef” where Zarin apologized for spoiling the surprise.

“I’m sorry,” Zarin said on the show while Cohen was explaining the backstory. “I didn’t know it was a secret and as soon as I found out it was, I called you immediately and I apologized. I was not doing it to try and steal your thunder and I would never ever do that.

“Who the hell do you think you are?” Judge responded to her apology. “Who the f*** do you think you are to out me for coming back? It wasn’t your place.”

Judge talked about her reason for turning down the apology when speaking with Us Weekly on October 15 at BravoCon.

“She knew what she was doing. I waited two years to come back, and I wanted to have — we were in talks, Andy and I, to make this big announcement. And she went and said it,” she told the outlet.

Zarin also talked to the outlet and slammed Judge for bringing the drama to the fan event.

“I think it’s just rehashing some old stuff and her trying to get — she’s probably very thirsty about getting her, you know, stuff,” Zarin told the outlet. “But I’ve got receipts so we can talk about that with Us Weekly later.”

She also says she wasn’t the one to start the beef.

“Actually, I didn’t start it, but I’m happy to finish it. I’m tired of, like, kind of getting stepped on, like, you think[ing] I’m not gonna fight back,” she told the outlet. “Like, I’m not an instigator and I certainly am not malicious. Nothing I do is malicious, but if someone just keeps coming at me like trying to change history, I kind of have to set the record straight.”

READ NEXT: Yolanda Hadid Fires Back About 2014 RHOBH Controversy