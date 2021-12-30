Tamra Judge Settles $1 Million Defamation Lawsuit With Fellow RHOC Co-Star Jim Bellino

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-stars Tamra Judge and Jim Bellino have settled their defamation lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the defamation lawsuit Jim filed three years ago against Tamra and Shannon Beador has been settled. All charges against Tamra have been dropped due to the settlement, of which the details are sealed.

Shannon’s portion of the lawsuit was dropped in 2019 and she was awarded $137,340.25 in lawyer fees, according to the outlet.

“I am grateful and relieved because this has taken an emotional and financial toll on my family,” Shannon told People on October 30, 2020.

Neither Jim nor Tamra have commented on the settlement at press time.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Jim Sued Tamra & Shannon for Things That Were Said in 2018 on Heather McDonald’s Podcast Juicy Scoop

In 2018, both Tamra and Shannon appeared on the Juicy Scoop podcast and discussed their co-star Alexis Bellino’s divorce from Jim.

“I have a theory,” Tamra said on the podcast. “Everything, everything’s in [Alexis’] name. He’s going to go to jail. Yeah, he’s a shady motherf****r.”

“Do they still have the trampoline parks? Does anyone know?” Heather said.

“No. I heard that they don’t … I heard they don’t because they were sued. I won’t let my kids go because people get paralyzed… apparently, that happens,” Shannon replied.

It was those comments which triggered Jim to file the lawsuit, according to Radar Online.

Jim also filed a lawsuit against Heather, the podcast host. That was also thrown out by a judge in March 2020, according to Page Six.

“It’s been a horrible last two years going through it all and it’s definitely affected my business,” she told the outlet. “When people bring on lawsuits like this just to have a chilling effect, it’s so that people crumble up and die and roll over.”

Alexis & Jim Bellino Divorced After 14 Years in Couples Therapy

Five years after Alexis made her exit from the “Real Housewives of Orange County” she and Jim divorced in 2018.

Many fans had wondered if the show had anything to do with the couple’s split. According to Alexis, who spoke to US Weekly … no.

“I definitely don’t think our marriage would have sustained it [long-term] regardless of the show,” Alexis told the outlet on June 3, 2021. “I don’t think Housewives was the reason because I had already been having feelings before Housewives that I was fighting back. I was, like, I can’t, you know, we got to work this out.”

She went on to reveal that the couple was in therapy for the entirety of their marriage.

“We were married 14 years and then [in] therapy the whole 14 years. So that tells you something,” she explained. “And I haven’t been to one therapy session with [my fiancé] Andy [Bohn]. We haven’t had but two fights. We just were just meant to be together.”

Alexis appeared on the show from seasons 5 through 8 and famously feuded with Tamra who labeled her “Jesus jugs” and threw her out of a dinner party in season 8, episode 5 after trying to mend fences.

