RHOC Star Says Kathy Hilton ‘Didn’t Come Off Believable’ at the Reunion

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Kathy Hilton on an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the episode, Judge and Arroyave briefly discussed Hilton’s behavior at the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

As fans are aware, Lisa Rinna claimed that the socialite exhibited aggressive behavior after leaving a private club in Aspen. She asserted Hilton made negative comments about her co-stars, specifically her younger sister, Kyle Richards. Erika Jayne also alleged that the “Paris in Love” called the club’s DJ “an old f****** f**.” Hilton refuted the accusations. According to Reality Blurb, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff have shared their support of the “Paris in Love” star. The publication reported that Jayne answered a fan who inquired “Why would Sutton and Crystal lie for Kathy” on social media. The “Pretty Mess” singer left a short response, writing, “Fear.”

Tamra Judge Shared She Is Not Afraid of Kathy Hilton

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave and Judge addressed Jayne’s social media comment. Arroyave asked Judge which RHOBH castmate “would [she] be afraid of” if she starred in the Bravo series. The RHOC personality revealed she is not scared of Hilton, but noted she had difficulty believing her during the reunion.

“I’m not afraid of Kathy but I will say, she did not come off believable. I don’t think she came off believable. I am afraid of Lisa Rinna because she does not leave s*** alone,” said Judge.

The Bravo personality clarified that she likes the “Melrose Place” actress.

Lisa Rinna Asserted She Did Not ‘Over Exaggerate’ Her Account About Kathy Hilton in Aspen

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Rinna explained why cameras did not capture Hilton’s alleged meltdown. She stated she and her castmates decided to spend time at the Aspen club to celebrate wrapping up the production of RHOBH season 12.

“We went to a club to have a wrap party, you know, and let loose. Unfortunately, it was a very unfortunate situation and you know, everyone saw it at the club,” stated the “Melrose Place” actress.

She also asserted that she did not embellish details about the situation.

“I don’t over exaggerate. I tell the truth and I always have. And I think if you go back you can see that I told the truth and what happened happened. And you know, people can believe whatever they want, you know, that’s their prerogative,” said Rinna.

During an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rinna revealed she did not expect all viewers to believe her account of Hilton.

“I don’t know if it will be out there because people believe what they want – you can’t control what people are going to believe. I can tell you that I tell the truth. And I’ve always told the truth, so whatever you believe, you believe,” said the reality television personality.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rinna gave an update on her relationship with her castmates. She shared that they “had a really good panel” during the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14.

“We have a really good time and we really care about each other,” asserted the “Days of Our Lives” actress.

