Tamra Judge Reveals The Last Time She Spoke to Kelly Dodd

During a recent appearance on a radio show, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge revealed the last time she spoke to Kelly Dodd, and offered an update on their current relationship–and her answers may surprise you.

“I haven’t talked to [Kelly] since the show [but] I don’t hold grudges,” Judge revealed during an April 3 appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, as noted by Reality Blurb. “Here’s the thing about Kelly… Kelly’s fun and Kelly has a very sweet side. [But] if you piss her off, watch out. And clearly, I’ve pissed her off.”

Judge continued and even complimented her former friend while weighing in on last season’s cast. “I knew when I found out who the cast was, I was like, ‘That’s not strong,'” Judge said about last season’s Real Housewives of Orange County. “Even [Shannon Beador] and I talked about it when we were talking and she’s like, ‘This is not a strong cast.’ I thought, ‘Things are just not going to go well,’ and they didn’t. Kelly’s probably the strongest character. You want your housewives messy, right?”

Judge was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County during seasons three through 14.

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd Had a Major Falling Out

Over the past few years, Judge and Dodd have been at odds with each other, and have disparaged each other in the media. In February, Judge told Us Weekly that she was confused as to why Dodd was still on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I am very confused [about] what Bravo is thinking nowadays and what they think is good TV and who they think is a good cast member,” Judge told the outlet at the time. “I certainly know that she has rocked the boat many times when I was on the show … but I kind of feel like Kelly’s a tough one and everything just slides off of her. There’s never really been any real punishment for the things that she has done.”

In recent months, Dodd has come under fire for her controversial comments about the coronavirus as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. In April 2020, Dodd wrote on her Instagram page that the virus was “God’s way of thinning out the herd,” according to Page Six.

Other ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars Are at Odds With Kelly Dodd

Judge is not the only one who has fallen out with Kelly Dodd over the years. In November 2020, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson told Champion Daily, “Kelly is a living nightmare who continues to make reckless comments with no regard for the impact her words may have. While I continue to be surprised Bravo would continue to endorse her behavior- especially given all of the fan pushback on social media regarding the horrendous things she’s said- time will tell if she will remain on the show or not.”

Heather Dubrow has also slammed the star recently, telling Us Weekly in January, “I mean, you know, cancel culture is such a tricky thing because when there’s gray area it’s hard ’cause [it] can ruin people’s lives and careers and whatnot. Having said that, and having not seen exactly what was said, I’ll tell you this: a leopard doesn’t change its spots, right? People show you who they are. And at some point, you have to listen.”

