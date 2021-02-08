Tamra Judge Weighs In on Potential Kelly Dodd Firing

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge weighed in on the potential firing of her former friend, Kelly Dodd. Although Dodd has not been fired as of yet, there are rumors going around that she might be axed before next season due to some of her recent comments on social media.

“I will believe that when I see that,” Judge recently told Us Weekly about Dodd. “I am very confused [about] what Bravo is thinking nowadays and what they think is good TV and who they think is a good cast member. I certainly know that she has rocked the boat many times when I was on the show … but I kind of feel like Kelly’s a tough one and everything just slides off of her. There’s never really been any real punishment for the things that she has done.”

Judge was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Seasons 3-14.

Kelly Dodd Is Allegedly ‘Expecting’ to Be Fired

Although no official decisions have been made by the network, a source close to Dodd recently told E! News that she is “expecting” to get the boot. “Although she would love to stay on the show, she has come to terms with it,” the source told E!. “She knows it’s coming.” The source also added that “Kelly stands by her opinions and thinks the show is favoring the other ladies.”

Over the past few weeks, Dodd has faced a lot of backlash due to comments she made on social media. In a series of Instagram stories posted on January 30, Dodd filmed herself dining outdoors with a group of friends. In the stories, they raised their glasses to being COVID-19 “super-spreaders.” Another person at Dodd’s table was caught saying, “Spread that s***!” As a result, Dodd was dropped by Positive Beverage and faced criticism on social media, as this is not the first time she has made ignorant comments about the pandemic.

Another Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Recently Spoke out About Kelly Dodd

It looks like Judge isn’t the only one who has been talking about Dodd lately. During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow went off on Dodd, insinuating that her time on the franchise may be up.

“I mean, you know, cancel culture is such a tricky thing because when there’s gray area it’s hard ’cause [it] can ruin people’s lives and careers and whatnot,” Dubrow recently told Us Weekly about Dodd. “Having said that, and having not seen exactly what was said, I’ll tell you this: a leopard doesn’t change its spots, right? People show you who they are. And at some point, you have to listen.”

Dubrow continued, telling Us Weekly, “Hopefully, people do grow and evolve but after years and years of a pattern, I think sometimes you get to the point where you go, ‘Yeah, that’s the path you’re on. That’s not changing.’”

