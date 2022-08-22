Tamra Judge Comments on Kelly Dodd & Vicki Gunvalson’s Potential Podcast

In August 2022, Kelly Dodd shared that she and her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Vicki Gunvalson intend to co-host a podcast together. While recording her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” alongside her husband Rick Leventhal, Dodd shared that Gunvalson “wants to do a show with [her].”

“I told her yeah that would be great, we were thinking about names. I’m not going to say it so if you guys can maybe write maybe what you think would be a good show,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Leventhal chimed in that he was pleased his wife would have another podcast with her former castmate.

“This is breaking news, you’re going to do another podcast, this time with Vicki, you and Vicki together. It’s going to be awesome,” shared the former Fox News correspondent.

Dodd and Gunvalson’s former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, who is returning to the series for its upcoming seventeenth season, shared her thoughts about the potential project.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts on the Matter

While recording the August 18, 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared a fan’s comment, which read, “How do you feel about Vicki and Kelly ripping off your podcast idea?” She replied that she does not believe Dodd and Gunvalson will have a similar format to “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I don’t know if they are ripping off our podcast idea because I don’t know what they will be talking about,” responded Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also shared that Gunvalson had informed her that she was not interested in hosting a podcast that involved sharing her thoughts about Bravo shows.

“Vicki has always said I don’t want to do that kind of podcast you do because I don’t want to watch all the shows, so unless something has changed, I don’t know,” stated the RHOC star.

Arroyave then asked Judge if she believed the podcast would be “the official nail in the coffin” for Gunvalson and Dodd returning to RHOC.

“Probably for Vicki for sure. Yeah. I don’t know, it all depends on what the podcast is about and how they do it,” replied Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Vicki Gunvalson

During an August 2022 episode of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King,” Arroyave claimed Gunvalson attempted to replace her on “Two Ts In A Pod,” which is an iHeartPodcast.

“She called my boss at iHeart after doing my podcast with Tamra and said ‘you know I really think the podcast would be better if it was with me and Tamra’ and goes on and on and on. And my boss is like ‘one, we have a deal with Teddi to start, Teddi brought Tamra on and we’re not replacing her and you can say all you want but it’s not happening’ and was very straight forward with her,” stated Arroyave.

She then claimed that Gunvalson’s representatives contacted iHeartRadio to get her a podcast on the network.

“She had her reps email iHeart for a podcast and they’re like ‘you are absolutely not getting a podcast. You have been dogging out our number one podcast, you can come into ours, I’m happy to have you have a conversation with Teddi on podcast or fill in for Tamra from time to time but we’re absolutely not doing a separate thing,'” stated Arroyave.

