Tamra Judge Says Kyle Richards Came ‘Across a Little Bit Mean’ in Scene With Husband

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Kyle Richards’ behavior toward her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13, episode 2.

While recording the November 2 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge referenced that Richards and Umansky had a series of uncomfortable conversations the day of their 15-year-old daughter, Portia Umansky’s birthday party. Mellencamp stated she believes “everybody can feel the tension” between Richards and Umansky, who are currently separated, in RHOBH season 13, episode 2. Judge replied, “I feel like I can feel the tension with Kyle.”

“Her anger towards Mauricio, I mean, the camera’s not lying. You can definitely see tension there. And she comes across a little bit mean for picking a fight with him,” said Judge.

Mellencamp, who is close friends with Richards, stated that “clearly they [were] not in a good communicatory space” when filming RHOBH 13.

“[Richards] is at the irritation level and he’s at the avoidance level,” said Mellencamp.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host, stating, “You can tell [Richards is] so irritated with him.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Separation in an October 2023 Interview

Richards spoke about her separation from Umansky in an October 2023 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She stated that while she and her husband “are separated,” their relationship is “amicable.” The mother of four also said the situation is “still really difficult.”

“I wasn’t ready to share in the beginning, and it was, it was painful, no matter what. This is not what my fairytale is supposed to be. So it is really hard,” said Richards.

She clarified that she believes she and the Agency CEO “had an amazing love story.”

“I still consider us a success story,” said Richards.

Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Spoke About Their RHOBH Co-Star’s Separation in Separate Interviews

RHOBH star Erika Jayne briefly spoke about Richards and Umansky’s separation in an October 2023 interview with Pride Today. She suggested she believed the RHOBH cast and viewers should be less inquisitive about Richards’ relationship.

“It is her marriage with Mauricio. It is not our marriage as an audience base, I mean, or as a cast. It’s two people that they need to do what is right for them,” said Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also asserted that she “love[s] Kyle” and wants to support her.

“I will be there for her, no matter what happens,” said the 52-year-old.

Jayne also stated she did not appreciate how her castmate Sutton Stracke reacted to Richards while filming RHOBH season 13. She suggested she believed Stracke should have been more supportive towards Richards.

“If your friend Kyle is going through something, why are you so invested in an ugly way? Why aren’t you more caring and loving?” asked Jayne.

Stracke commented on Richards’ separation in a November 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she “love[s] them as couple” and was “surprised” when she discovered they had separated. She also shared she believed there is a chance Richards and Umansky may rekindle their relationship.

“Who knows what’s going to happen. It might flow back,” said Stracke.