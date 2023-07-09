Tamra Judge Weighs In on Rumors About Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge weighed in on rumors regarding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade’s friendship. After People magazine reported that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, “have separated after 27 years of marriage” on July 3, Richards released a statement on her Instagram account regarding the situation. According to Richards, “any claims regarding [the couple] divorcing are untrue.” The RHOBH star clarified, however, that she and her husband “had a rough year” in their marriage and would like to “work on [their] issues privately.” The Bravo personality also stated that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

While recording the July 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Richards’ friend and RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge referenced rumors regarding Richards and Wade. According to Page Six, there have been theories made by some RHOBH viewers “about the true nature of Richards’ and Wade’s blossoming friendship for months.” Judge told her guest host, former Bravo producer Carlos King, that she believes Richards and Umansky released a statement regarding their relationship in early July 2023 because social media “was going crazy with stories about her relationship with Morgan Wade.”

“I don’t know any truth of it, I know that they have been close, I know that if you are a fan of the show and you go down that rabbit hole, you can make yourself believe just about anything, there are a lot of interactions between the two of them,” said the RHOC star.

Judge stated that while she is unsure the rumors that Richards and Wade have more than a platonic relationship are true, “If you go down all the rabbit holes of all the TikToks, of all the information, it does look suspicious.” She also stated she believes Richards and Umansky, who have three children, Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky, 15, “have so much respect and love for each other that even if they do separate or divorce, they will remain close.” Richards’ 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, also co-stars with her stepfather on the Netflix series “Buying Beverly Hills.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested, however, that she would be upset if the rumors regarding Richards and Wade are true, as Richards put “out a statement that there’s no wrongdoings on either part” in her marriage with Umansky.

“If it comes out in a month that [Richards and Wade] are dating, then that’s going to make her look like she’s a liar,” said Judge.

Kyle Richards Addressed the Rumors Regarding Morgan Wade

Page Six reported that Richards stated that the rumors regarding her and Wade are false during a July 7 encounter with the paparazzi, alongside Arroyave. The 55-year-old asserted that she and the country singer “are very good friends.” After the paparazzi mentioned the RHOBH star and the 28-year-old “have matching tattoos,” Richards and Arroyave, who exited RHOBH after season 10, noted that they also “have matching tattoos.”

Mauricio Umansky Mentioned Rumors Regarding His Marriage on ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ in April 2023

While recording the July 7 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge referenced that Umansky appeared on her podcast in April 2023. The RHOC star mentioned that he noted his wife’s RHOBH season 14 castmates confronted her about their relationship because a paparazzi picture showed that she was not wearing her wedding ring following a workout. Judge stated that she and Arroyave “asked him about the rumors and he denied and he said, it is something that does come up on the show.”

During the April 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Umansky stated “that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on ‘The Housewives.’”

“So now it’s a storyline [for RHOBH season 14], so there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it. And we’ll take it from there. I mean, it is what it is,” said the Agency CEO.

Umansky and Richards spoke about the secret to their long-lasting marriage in a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Richards stated that her “non-negotiables” for her marriage are “lying [and] a lack of trust.” Umansky also shared that he strengthened his relationship with his wife by “spending a lot of time together.”

“We often take our own personal time and invite the kids,” said Umansky.

Umansky also stated that he and Richards “have no interest in renewing [their] vows” because they “don’t want to mess with a good thing.”