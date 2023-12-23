Tamra Judge Weighs in on RHOBH Stars’ Treatment of Kyle Richards

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is unhappy with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast’s treatment of Kyle Richards.

While recording the December 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp, Judge referenced that Richards opened up about the passing of her close friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in 2022, in RHOBH season 13, episode 8. She stated she found the situation heartbreaking for Richards. In addition, the RHOC personality said she did not understand why certain RHOBH stars, specifically Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, inquired about the state of Richards’ marriage to her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, while she was grieving Shea. In addition, Judge noted that Richards was also dealing with an estrangement from her eldest sister, Kathy Hilton.

“Just those things happening to her, I can’t imagine how she’s feeling inside or processing things. And then to have your castmates go after you about what ring you’re wearing – is disgusting,” said Judge.

She went on to say that she believes “people [should] give [Richards] some grace.”

Kyle Richards Opened Up About Her Issues With Sutton Stracke

While recording a November 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Richards stated she wanted to step away from Stracke, partially because of her comments about her marriage during RHOBH season 13. Stracke addressed Richards’ comment during a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. The Georgia native did not seem to be overly upset by the remark and stated she will “always here when [Richards] needs [her].”

“And I’ve sent her that message before. I adore her. And I only want to be here for her as a friend when she needs me,” continued Stracke.

While filming the December 7 “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards shared she was upset that Stracke commented on her absent wedding band and her quip that she was “in denial about something” in RHOBH season 13, episode 6.

“It was just so low because you’re implying that my husband’s cheating on me,” said Richards.

The reality television personality stated that she does not usually defend herself against her castmates. She explained, however, that she believed it was necessary as she wanted Stracke to reveal any information she knew about her marriage to Umansky, who she is currently separated from.

“For the first time, since I’ve ever been on the show when someone has done something like that to me, where I felt sort of like, I was taken aback but instead of, like, powering down and getting upset or crying, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, Kyle, let’s do this,’ So then I was like, ‘If you’re going to say that. Tell me what you heard,’” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Discussed Interacting With Sutton Stracke Following ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

In a December 2023 Amazon Live, Richards stated she felt uncomfortable during a conversation with Stracke while attending Hilton’s holiday event in November 2023. The “Halloween Ends” star stated that her RHOBH castmate was not receptive when she approached her.

“I went up and I said, ‘Happy holidays.’ And I gave her a hug. And she was like, she did like, this weird face to me. She said something like, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m breaking the ice. Happy holidays.’ And I jokingly said, ‘You’re in trouble.’ Then she said something, like, kind of rude back. And then I said, ‘Okay, well I’m just trying to be nice and break the ice.’ And then she left,” said Richards.

Richards suggested that she found the interaction upsetting.

“I was always friends with Sutton. And I really don’t know what’s going on with her. But it does hurt my feelings, but we’ll have to deal with that at the reunion,” said the RHOBH star.