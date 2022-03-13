Tamra Judge on Housewife’s Cosmetic Procedure Denial: ‘I’m Calling Bull****’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her opinion about “Real Housewives of Miami” personality Larsa Pippen’s claim that she did not get a cosmetic procedure to alter her derriere.

During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge referenced that Pippen refuted accusations of having a buttock augmentation while filming the “RHOM” season 4 reunion. She attributed the appearance of her lower body to gaining over 40 pounds and consistently working out, as reported by Page Six. However, Pippen was transparent about having a rhinoplasty, a breast augmentation, and getting her “lips done.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Larsa Pippen on Her Podcast

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge asserted that she did not believe that the “RHOM” star has not had a “Brazilian butt lift.” She referenced that she is the co-owner of the gym, CUT Fitness, and has participated in a bodybuilding competition.

“I mean I’m calling bull**** on that, as a fitness expert and as somebody who has done a fitness competition. Yes, you can re-shape your butt with squats and lunges. However, your entire body will show the results. I don’t see huge muscle tone in her arms, in any part of her body. There’s a certain way a girl that works out constantly, that lifts, and eats lots of protein — they look, there’s a certain look about them, and that’s not the look that she has,” said the former Bravo star.

Judge suggested that Pippen would need more than a strict diet and intense workouts to obtain the shape of her lower body.

“It’s not even the work out, it’s the diet, it’s huge, it is huge. I’m genetically built with a booty that gets big super easy, so it’s easier for me, but my butt’s not that big and I’m doing 150 pound thrusts with weight on my lap and it’s – it will never get like that. So I’m not buying it. But that’s alright. It’s really not that big of a deal,” shared the mother of four.

Judge clarified that she believes being transparent about plastic surgery is a “personal decision.”

“If she doesn’t want to let everyone know, more power to her,” said the 54-year-old.

Adriana de Moura Shared Her Thoughts About Larsa Pippen in December 2021

During a December 2021 Hollywood Life interview, “RHOM” star Adriana de Moura shared that she believes Pippen underwent cosmetic procedures to resemble Kim Kardashian. As fans of “RHOM” are aware, Pippen has had a tumultuous friendship with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star.

“I’m trying to embrace her and be non judgmental over some personal choices, but she just changed so much and I feel like she’s really trying to become Kim Kardashian,” asserted de Moura. “She tells me that her butt is just as big and I know it wasn’t. And her lips are bigger and I feel like her whole face changed. It’s almost like she went to the Kardashians’ doctor and said, ‘Make me the clone.’”

During the Hollywood Life interview, de Moura also shared how she felt about Pippen joining the cast of “RHOM” season 4 after leaving the series following its first season.

“It was a bit of a surprise because, you know, she did season one and then after she went to L.A. and spent 10 years there. And then she came back once, I guess, the relationships in L.A. were no longer. So in a way it felt good. And I tried to embrace her back into our group, but she was gone for a long time so the connection was not as strong,” shared the 56-year-old.

