Tamra Judge Leaves RHOC Future in Question With Cryptic Post

Andy Cohen confirmed that “The Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion had finished filming in an October 6 Instagram story (featuring his note card scattered on the ground alongside used tissues and empty Diet Coke cans), and following the reunion taping, cast member Tamra Judge shared her own message.

“And that’s a wrap. 🍊 #RHOC,” Judge wrote in an October 7 tweet, alongside a video of Miley Cyrus from her Bangerz tour shouting to a crowd of fans, “I’m back motherf***er! These motherf***ers, I swear, they tried to kill your favorite bitch! They tried to kill me! I’m not going down without a motherf***ing fight!”

Fans and critics of Judge’s took to social media to reply to her post, wondering if her post meant that season 18 was the end of her time on RHOC, with Cyrus’ message referring to her going out with a bang, or if it meant that planned on staying in the mix, with Cyrus’ message referring to her coming off of the reunion taping on a high.

Fans Respond to Tamra Judge’s ‘That’s a Wrap’ Post

“Omg Tamra won the reunion #RHOC,” one fan of Judge’s wrote in a response to her tweet, with another fan writing, “I know that’s right!!!!!!!!!! They can NEVER take you downnnnn!!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥.”



While Judge had fan support in the response section, she also received some backlash, with one user writing, “It will bring me and 99% of the population absolute tears of joy if you got absolutely obliterated at the reunion #RHOC 🤭 🤭 🤭 🤭 🤭 🤭 🤭.”

“A wrap on the lies and hatred you and Alexis have been spewing at Shannon all season. Great 👍,” another user wrote, with an RHOC fan responding to them, “I honestly hope that is the last of Alexis. Such an airhead and easy target for men like John. Can’t stand her or him.”

One user was able to express their support for Judge while sharing their feelings about her season 18 performance, writing, “I will say — I don’t always agree with you, especially the last couple of seasons BUT the hate train against you is disproportionate, some fans forget that it’s a tv show. I’d just like to see the softer you that we had before you left RHOC! You were more balanced 😭.”

Tamra Judge Shared Why She Thinks She’s Lasted on RHOC

Despite being let go from the show for seasons 15 and 16, Judge has been with RHOC for 14 seasons (including season 18), and in the inaugural episode of her iHeartRadio podcast “Talking a Big Game”, Judge explained to her co-host and “Traitors” co-star Dan Gheesling why she thinks she’s been able to stick around for so long.

“I think because I’m open and I’m honest, I don’t play for the viewers, I speak my mind. I say the things that everybody’s thinking,” Judge said, “and a lot of people try to self-produce. They don’t want to be seen in a bad light. They want to produce themselves in a way that maybe they’re not in normal life. They want everybody to like them, they want the viewers to like them, that doesn’t work. It doesn’t work like that. Just be your raw, normal self. People love that.”

