Tamra Judge Shares the ‘Biggest Lie’ She Told on RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is opening up about lying during the show’s 9th season, which premiered in 2014.

During the July 29 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, Judge shared “the biggest lie” she told on RHOC. As fans are aware, Judge first joined the RHOC cast during its 3rd season, which premiered in 2008. She left the series after 2020 and returned in 2023 for season 17.

According to Judge, she lied about repeating information regarding her castmate Shannon Beador‘s relationship with her ex-husband, David Beador, whom she divorced in 2019.

Judge said she was filming a RHOC season 9, episode 9 scene with Heather Dubrow, who was “not getting along with Shannon.” According to Judge, she encouraged Dubrow to be nicer to Beador because she was going through relationship issues during the RHOC season 9 episode.

“I knew that Shannon’s husband had sent her an email breaking up with her. Saying that he wanted to end their marriage or something like that,” said the Vena CBD founder on her podcast. “And I think there was more details. I don’t remember them. And so, I was with Heather filming and I said, ‘Can you just go easy on her? She’s going through some [expletive].'”

Judge then said once “cameras went down” she told Dubrow information about Beador and her ex-husband.

“I go, ‘David split up with her. Like, he wants out of the marriage.’ And [Heather] is like, ‘What?'” said the mother of four.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge said she filmed a scene for RHOC season 9, episode 10 with Beador. She stated that their conversation was interrupted by a text message from David Beador, who was upset that Dubrow and her friends knew about his email. According to Judge, one of Dubrow’s friends contacted David Beador’s mistress about the situation.

“He basically repeated everything that I had repeated to Heather. So I was sitting at the couch. And [Shannon] goes ‘Did you tell Heather?’ I go, ‘No!'” said Judge.

Judge also said she should not have lied to Beador.

Shannon Beador & Her RHOC Co-Star Are Feuding

Judge and Beador are currently at odds.

While speaking to Extra TV in July 2024, Judge said she did not want to “enable” Beador after her September 2023 DUI arrest. According to Judge, she expressed concerns about Beador’s alcohol consumption following her September 2023 arrest. She said Beador did not appreciate her comments. She also stated that she was supportive of Beador when she found out about her arrest.

In addition, Judge said she hoped she and Beador could become friends again.

Beador discussed her issues with Judge during a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly. Beador said she did not think she could ever be friends with her RHOC co-star again. She stated Judge consistently has issues with her, which she does not want to deal with as she is focusing on “healthy choices.”

Beador also said she did not think Judge was genuinely concerned about her when she criticized her drinking.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Relationship With Her RHOC Co-Star Tamra Judge

Dubrow spoke about her relationship with Judge in the August 1 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She noted that she and Judge had issues throughout RHOC season 17. Dubrow said that she believes she and her co-star will eventually move past their problems.

“We have been friends for over 13 years. And yeah, sometimes things are said that aren’t cool. And you got to get through them and we will,” said Dubrow.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.