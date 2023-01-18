RHOC Star Thinks Lisa Rinna ‘Will Be Back’ on RHOBH

In January 2023, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Lisa Rinna released a statement to People magazine to reveal she will no longer star in the Bravo series. The “Melrose Place” actress expressed gratitude for being on the show and shared she is “excited for what is to come.”

Following Rinna’s announcement, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge weighed in on the matter on a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The reality television personality shared she believes the “Days of our Lives” actress “will be back” on RHOBH. Judge also suggested she was concerned about the future of the Bravo franchise without Rinna’s presence.

“I don’t know how the show is going to do without her. But anytime you lose a long — an OG, I don’t know if she was actually from the beginning but — you lose a big part of the show, so it’s going to be interesting on how things move on. And I think she’s going to be back,” said the RHOC star.

Tamra Judge Mentioned That Andy Cohen Spoke About Lisa Rinna’s Exit

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge noted that Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared he hopes Rinna will rejoin the RHOBH cast on a January 2023 episode of his SiriusXM program, “Radio Andy.” On his radio show, Cohen compared Rinna’s RHOBH departure to Judge’s exit from RHOC in 2019. He explained that Judge admitted she found leaving the series beneficial when she returned for the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC.

“He was talking about my perspective on when I was let go, of course, at first it didn’t feel great but I ultimately said like I needed it, 12 years of doing this, I needed just some space, some time to breathe and see things — life in a different light, and come back fresh and I did – I definitely think it helped. So sorry all you OGs, you might be getting fired soon,” said Judge with a laugh.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Return to RHOC in July 2022

Judge spoke about her return to RHOC during a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She shared she was initially unhappy that her contract was not renewed following season 15. The mother of four clarified that being let go “was the best thing [Bravo] could have ever done to [her].” She explained that she had been focusing most of her energy on RHOC, which negatively impacted her behavior.

“I was on the show for 12 years, like once you are on that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you are off of it you are like oh, ow, oh, I did that? You live your life and you go on living a normal life and then you come back and you’re like I was like kind of an a*****, so you come back with a different perspective,” stated Judge.

The 55-year-old then shared she noticed a change in her disposition when filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2.

The thirteenth season of RHOBH has not yet begun production.