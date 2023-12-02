Tamra Judge Wants RHOBH Alum to ‘Come Back’ to the Series

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge suggested she has not been impressed with the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which premiered in October 2023. While recording the November 21 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp, Judge stated that she wished Lisa Rinna would return to the series. As fans are aware, Rinna announced she was exiting RHOBH after season 12, following an 8-year career on the Bravo franchise.

“I took a nap because I was watching ‘Beverly Hills.’ I’m just going to leave it at that. I have two words to say. Lisa Rinna. Come back,” said Judge.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Leaving RHOBH in May 2023

Rinna explained why she decided to quit RHOBH while speaking to CNN in May 2023. She stated that she was visited by her late mother, Lois Rinna, in a dream, who urged her to move on from the series.

“I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go.’ I told a psychic and she said: ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go,’” said the reality television personality.

The “Melrose Place” star also stated that she did not appreciate the negative reception she received from fans while she was starring on the show.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing. I didn’t want to live like that, I don’t think that’s healthy,” said the mother of two. “The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Her Former Co-Star’s RHOBH Exit

RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke about Rinna’s departure from the series during a November 2023 appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, Minkoff stated that Rinna’s absence did affect the show.

“[RHOBH Season 13] was very different. And I didn’t know Rinna’s impact on me until she was not there,” said Minkoff.

The Bravo personality, who joined the series during RHOBH season 11, suggested, however, that she believed Rinna had released information about the show to publications. She noted that articles were published about Kathy Hilton’s alleged behavior during the production of RHOBH season 12.

“It was my second year [on the show] and I still felt like a novice to the whole thing. So I was like ‘Maybe this is how the show works. Maybe it’s just how toxic it is. Maybe this is what people do’ … But I was like, ‘But why do they do that? Don’t you want the show to play out?’ I just didn’t understand it. But now, it’s far more clear to me, because, like, there’s nothing out. But why? I’ll never know,” said Minkoff.