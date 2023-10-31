Tamra Judge Thinks Mary Cosby Was Not Being Truthful About Her Son on RHOSLC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Mary Cosby stating she was unaware her 20-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr., married his romantic partner, Alexiana.

While recording the October 17 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge referenced a scene from RHOSLC season 4, episode 7. During the RHOSLC episode, Cosby asked her son about rumors that he was married. When she encouraged him to be honest about rumors, he confirmed he had secretly gone “to the courthouse” for marriage license. The information shocked his mother and caused her to cry. During a confessional interview, Cosby stated she noticed her son and his wife had “dressed up nice” one day, but did not realize they were headed out to have a courthouse ceremony.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge stated she believed Cosby was aware that her son was married before filming the RHOSLC season 4 moment. She referenced that Cosby’s son and his wife reside inside her home.

“I think she knew. There’s no way that your kid is living in your house and that they got married — and the girlfriend — or wife, is living in the same house, that you wouldn’t know that. Like how would you not know that? And why would he not tell her? Like what’s going on there?” said Judge.

Arroyave suggested that she agreed with her podcast co-host.

“I hoping that the reason he felt so reserved about it [on RHOSLC] was like, ‘Mom, you already know about this. Why are you making me go through this rigmarole?'” said the former RHOBH star.

Tamra Judge Criticized Mary Cosby’s Comment About Heather Gay

During the October 17 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge criticized Cosby’s comment regarding her castmate Heather Gay in an October 10 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview. While filming the WWHL episode, Cosby stated she believed one of Gay’s tops was not an authentic piece from Gucci, as she has “never seen a corset in a size 14” from the brand.

“Now, Mary I got a little bit mad at you last week. I actually had delete one of my comments on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ because you were on and you were funny. And I went, ‘Oh I love you.’ And then you went and fat-shamed Heather Gay. And I had to go back and I deleted my comment because I knew people would go, ‘You support fat shaming.’ I hadn’t even seen it yet. So I didn’t like that at all,” said Judge on the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

Page Six reported that Gay seemed to reference Cosby’s WWHL comment in an October 2023 Instagram upload. Gay posed in the clothing item for the picture. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive. #RHOSLC.”

Lisa Barlow Shared Her Thoughts About Mary Cosby’s Return

Cosby made her comeback to RHOSLC as “a friend of” for season 4 following an one-year absence. Cosby’s castmate, Lisa Barlow, shared her thoughts about her RHOSLC comeback in a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” Barlow shared she appreciates that Cosby gives the Bravo franchise a sense of comedic relief.

“Mary definitely always brings some comedy to every situation … You never know if she’s joking or jabbing. but she’s super direct. And sometimes, I’m like, ‘Okay I agree with that.’ And there’s other times I don’t. But I think it’s fun to have her back,” said Barlow.