Tamra Judge Reveals Her ‘Worst’ RHOC Moment

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge starred in the series from the show’s third season to its fourteenth season. The Bravo personality exited the series following season 14. In July 2022, the 54-year-old announced that she will be returning to the show for its upcoming seventeenth season.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge spoke about starring on the show.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked her co-host “What do you think your meanest season was or the worst thing that you ever did as a Housewife?” Judge replied by referencing her fight with her former co-star, Jeana Keough, in RHOC season 6, episode 16. According to Us Weekly, the argument escalated after Judge accused her castmate of saying negative comments about her to the media.

“Oh, threw wine in Jeana’s face was probably pretty bad,” shared Judge.

She went on to say that Keough “wasn’t happy” about the situation.

“It didn’t go well,” stated Judge with a laugh.

Jeana Keough Spoke About Tamra Judge in May 2021

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2021, Keough discussed the RHOC season 6 moment. She shared that the wine negatively impacted her vision.

“Ever got lemon or alcohol in your eye by accident, opening champagne or something? It was maybe a week and a half of [eye] drops and dilated my eyes. It burned. It was like a full glass of wine,” stated the former RHOC star.

She then noted that she was in a good place with Judge.

“I always thought we would [make up] because we were all like sisters in the beginning. We watched every episode together at my house. Our kids all were raised together for five or six years. I knew it was just something she did,” shared the 66-year-old.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Returning to RHOC on Her Podcast

During a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge spoke about returning RHOC. She shared that she “had been talking to production for two months” before she was able to make an announcement about her comeback. She also shared that she got the news of her return shortly after her dog, Bronx, died in July 2021.

“I was still grieving Bronx and knowing I was going back so I didn’t even have time for it to sink in, at all. And then it took me about a week, I was like oh my god, I’m back. Like oh my god and then of course, negotiations went on and all that crap went on,” stated Judge.

She also shared that her husband, Eddie Judge, has been supportive of her return to RHOC.

“I think that he is happy because there are certain cast members I won’t name that are no longer on the show that had said some horrible things about him and just went after our business. He doesn’t have to worry about that now because the girls that are on there, except for one of them, it just doesn’t go there, so he’s been happy. He’s excited,” shared the Bravo personality.

RHOC season 17 is currently in production.

