Tamra Judge Reveals Why She ‘Had Like a Meltdown’ After Being Asked To Return to RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge will be coming back to the Bravo series for its seventeenth season after a two-year hiatus. During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the reality television personality admitted that she was anxious about her return. She explained that she had gotten used to not being a Bravo star.

“I was a little nervous to go back because the first year off it was like I was in a deep depression honestly and then COVID hit and I’m like, ‘what the h*** did I do? Why did I get fired?’ I never understood it and then after that, you know, life goes on and I adjusted to my new life and it was nice not having to be glammed and all that and eat a little bit more than normal, you know, and all those things and spending a lot of time at home,” said Judge.

The mother of four also noted that she did not expect Bravo to approach her for season 17. She then shared she had an emotional reaction as she was not sure if she could be an RHOC star again.

“When you least expect it, they reach out and say, ‘okay, do you want to come back’ and I’m like – at first I was like ‘yeah I want to come back’ and then I had like a meltdown, I’m like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ your life goes by so fast, you know 13 years just went by so quickly,” stated the RHOC personality.

Tamra Judge Announced Her RHOC Return in July 2022

In a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge noted she announced her RHOC return during a surprise appearance on the July 21, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She shared that Cohen wanted her to made an announcement about her comeback while filming the show’s July 20 episode, alongside her former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson. As fans are aware, Gunvalson also left the Bravo series following season 14 and has not yet been asked to return as an RHOC cast member.

“Andy called me and said, ‘hey, I really want to announce you’re back when you’re in New York with Vicki doing Watch What Happens Live.’ However, that’s kind of a little awkward because Vicki was not asked back. And I said, ‘Can I please tell her?’ He said ‘Yes, you can tell her.’ Because I wanted it to come from me, I know that it hurts, if the roles were reversed, it would sting, I would be happy for her, but it would sting,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Tamra Judge’s Return in August 2022

During an August 2022 interview with E! Online, Gunvalson asserted that she is happy that Judge has rejoined the RHOC cast. She admitted, however, that she was upset she was not also asked to return to the Bravo series.

“Of course I’m excited for her, I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t and she thinks I wasn’t supporting her enough by going back on. That wasn’t the case, yes, I have FOMO. I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way. I’m also, now — it’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she’s going back on, the main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call,” said the 60-year-old.

READ NEXT: Fans React to Uncovered Old Video of Lisa Rinna