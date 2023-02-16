RHOC Star Says She’s ‘Misunderstood in Orange County’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge exited the series following season 14. After a two-year hiatus, the reality television personality returned to the series. In a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge suggested that some of her RHOC co-stars may have not appreciated how she behaved while filming season 17. She shared that she believes her behavior would be more acceptable if she were a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.

“If I could just go to another show, it would be Jersey because I feel like I’m misunderstood, I’m misunderstood in Orange County. I can go over to ‘Jersey’ and I can throw things and I can yell and scream and then we can be friends again and you know, no big deal. ‘OC’ — it’s kind of frowned upon,” said Judge.

Teresa Giudice Claimed Tamra Judge Said She Wanted to Move to New Jersey at BravoCon

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice appeared on an October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” recorded at the 2022 BravoCon. Giudice revealed she had an enjoyable time with Judge during the fan convention. She also noted that the Vena CBD co-owner shared she believes she would fit in better in New Jersey.

“Tamra and I were getting down last night. Oh my god, we had so much fun,” stated the RHONJ personality. “She was like ‘I belong in Jersey with you.’ I was like ‘alright, move to Jersey, I would love to have you, trust me, we would have so much fun.’ She was like ‘yeah, I’m more Jersey.'”

Vicki Gunvalson Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s Return

Judge’s RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson spoke about her return to the Bravo franchise in a December 2022 interview with Us Weekly. The 60-year-old, who will make guest appearances in RHOC 17, revealed she was upset when she found out Judge was returning as a full-time cast member.

“I was jealous, mad, I thought the phone would be ringing, I was like ‘hello Andy? You’re not calling me’ so but I’m so happy for her, she really wanted it, more than me and she’s good, she’s good TV,” said Gunvalson.

The mother of two also shared that she enjoyed filming with Judge and Shannon Beador for season 17.

“I love my Tamra and Shannon and we’re good together,” said the Bravo personality.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke Highly of Shannon Beador

Gunvalson spoke highly of Beador during a December 2022 interview with OK! Magazine. She shared that she and the mother of three are similar because they are “misunderstood.”

“She’s always been a little bit of my soul sister. We don’t like conflict. I have a soft spot in my heart for Shannon. I just love her,” said the 60-year-old.

She then compared her friendship with Beador to her relationship with Judge.

“There’s a sisterhood there, just like I do with Tamra. But Tamra’s a little harder. Tamra will do and say things that I won’t because I don’t wanna hurt people’s feelings I just feel Shannon’s more aligned with me on not causing drama when there doesn’t need to be. I don’t hurt people when there doesn’t need to be any hurt,” said the reality television personality.