‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Mother Is Upset About Her Post-Plastic Surgery Look

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared that her mother, Sandy Baker, is unhappy with how she looks while she has been recovering after having a lower facelift and receiving a CO2 laser treatment.

On September 2, Judge got on her Instagram account to upload a series of text messages written by her mother about her post-op appearance. According to the screenshot, Baker wrote, “Your face literally makes me want to throw up.” In addition, she texted, “It looks so painful and you don’t look like yourself.”

“One of my friends called and asked me if you were in a motorcycle accident,” continued Baker in her text messages.

In her Instagram video, Judge said she was amused by her mother’s messages.

“I literally can’t stop laughing about my mom’s text message to me. You guys know where I get my empathy from, right? I just can’t. She’s too much,” said Judge with a laugh.

In addition, Judge detailed her recovery process. She suggested she has been in less pain as she had taken “only one pain pill.”

“Things are looking up,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Let Fans Know About Her Procedures on August 30

Judge let fans know that she had undergone a brow lift in an August 30 Instagram upload. In the caption of the post, she shared that the procedure was done by “Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe.” In addition, she noted that she “had a lower facelift but skipped the upper” in 2017.

On September 2, the RHOC star uploaded an Instagram video that showed how she looked three days following her surgery and laser treatment. She said “the swelling is pretty bad” and that her doctor “wanted to put [her] on a steroid pack today.” Judge said, however, she was not able to start taking steroids yet because “the pharmacy [was] closed.”

She also shared that she did “feel a little bit better.”

“I took a shower. I’m able to turn the TV on now. Before noise hurt my head so bad because of the brow lift that I just wanted to stay in complete silence,” said Judge.

Several Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s September 2nd Post

Several social media users shared their thoughts about Judge’s September 2 Instagram video in the post’s comments section. Some commenters applauded Judge for being transparent about her cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve done some laser work in the past to try to mitigate some of the pretty intense sun damage I caused from tanning bed use. It is a miserable recovery but the results are really good,” wrote one commenter. “I appreciate her sharing the reality of this recovery because although the doc will tell you that’s it’s going to be an intense recovery it doesn’t really sink in til you go through it. This real look at recovery is going to be super helpful to others who are debating a similar procedure. All y’all who either can’t imagine having skin you want to refresh or can’t imagine doing this? Just scroll on by.”

“Do whatever makes you happy. Thank you for sharing your journey… smooth healing. ❤️,” commented a different person.

A few commenters, however, disagreed with Judge’s decision to undergo the surgery and laser treatment.

“I appreciate being vulnerable during a struggle but this was a choice,” commented an Instagram user.

“I cannot believe people do this voluntarily!!!!” added another.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Filming RHOC in July 2024

Judge joined the RHOC cast during its third season, which premiered in 2009. She left the Bravo series in 2020, but returned to the show’s cast for season 17.

While speaking to Extra TV in July 2024, Judge shared her thoughts about being a part of the RHOC cast for nearly two decades. She quipped that she felt “very old” and “tired.” She clarified that she thought “it’s exciting” to be a long-standing member of the show’s cast.

“I came on season 3 of Orange County. When it was just this little show. There was no other franchises out there. And I don’t know how I got on. I was shocked as everyone else was,” said Judge to the publication.

Judge also said she was upset when her contract was not renewed in 2020. She explained she did not enjoy being away from the series because she “love[s] it.”

Judge made similar comments about her exit from RHOC on the August 29 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” She noted that she was on RHOC “for 12 years straight” before she left in 2020. She said she initially was upset when she stepped away from the cameras.

“You definitely go through the emotions. But then you get through the other side and you’re like, ‘Hey life isn’t that bad on the other side,'” said Judge on her podcast episode.

Judge currently appears in the 18th season of RHOC. New RHOC episodes air on Thursdays on Bravo.