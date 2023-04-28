Tamra Judge Dishes on Heated Interaction With Co-Star in Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador shared their thoughts about the trailer for the show’s upcoming seventeenth season, which is set to premiere on June 7, 2023. In a joint April 25 Bravo Instagram Live interview, Judge acknowledged that the trailer included footage of her throwing a napkin in her new castmate, Jennifer Pedranti’s face. When asked if she regretted the moment, the Vena CBD co-founder replied, “I don’t live my life with regrets.”

“I mean it was a moment and I can’t really take it back,” said Judge.

Beador chimed in “it’s not like [Pedranti] got a bruise from a napkin.” Judge also shared that “a lot went down” the day of the napkin throw.

In addition, Judge revealed she has known Pedranti for about “five, seven years.” She explained that her new co-star trained at her and her husband, Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, which closed in 2022. The 55-year-old shared that she and Pedranti began having issues when “some things went down at CUT Fitness.”

“Our friendship got a little messy a couple of years ago when a lot of s*** went down at my gym, so all that stuff, we weren’t on the best of terms when she came onto the show so I was kind of like ‘Are you freaking kidding me? Seriously?’” said the reality television star.

Judge noted that while she “just had to get some stuff off [her] chest” during the production of RHOC season 17, she has been able to salvage her friendship with Pedranti.

“Her and I had some things to figure out because we had some bumps in our friendship a few years ago, big bumps, and we straightened it out I think,” said Judge.

The RHOC star also suggested she was impressed with how Pedranti handled herself in her debut season as a Housewife.

“I think she is probably one of the best newbies we’ve had in a really long time,” shared the Bravo star.

Tamra Judge Spoke About the Napkin Throw on Her Podcast

Judge shared additional information about her issues with Pedranti in the April 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The RHOC personality explained that she threw a napkin at Pedranti during a meal at the restaurant, Nobu, after “she had said something to [her] that threw [her] over the edge.”

“I think [Pedranti] knew when she said it, like, she was really taking a chance,” said the mother of four. “And I had the napkin, we were at Nobu, thank god I didn’t have a chopstick in the napkin, and I just picked it up because I didn’t know what to do. Because I had went to stand up and my napkin was there so I grabbed it and I had it in my hand.”

Judge also shared that Pedranti had “no reaction” when the napkin landed on her. In addition, the Bravo star suggested she was unhappy when she discovered she would be co-starring with Pedranti.

“I had gotten to know her, some things had went down in my gym and it was — on my side, it was a long time coming, love-hate relationship and some things went down and then when I’m asked back, I hear she’s being asked back. And she’s tried out a few times,” explained Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Information About Coming Back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Judge, who came back to RHOC after a two-year hiatus, discussed rejoining the show’s cast in a December 2022 interview with Extra. The reality television star asserted that she did not shy away from the drama and shared that fans “might love-hate [her] this year.”

“I definitely stirred up a lot of s***,” revealed the 55-year-old.

The California native also noted that she was pleased to come back to the Bravo franchise. She shared that “it was really good to be back” because “it felt like home.”