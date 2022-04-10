Tamra Judge Says RHOC Star ‘Needs To Go’

Dr. Jen Armstrong started starring on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its sixteenth season. Former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge mentioned the dermatologist on an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the April 7 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and Arroyave shared their thoughts about “RHOC” season 16, episode 16. Arroyave stated that she was disinterested in Armstrong and suggested that she does not want her to be on the Bravo series in future seasons.

“By the way, I’m really okay just not seeing Jen ever again,” stated the 40-year-old.

Judge was quick to agree with her podcast co-host.

“Jen needs to go. Jen needs to go. Bye Jen. I think that she’s a lovely person, I just feel like she’s not cut out for reality TV,” asserted the former “RHOC” personality.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Jen Armstrong in January 2022

Judge previously spoke about Armstrong during a January 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She asserted that the medical doctor “seems very cold.”

“Like just a very standoffish — but I don’t mean this in a mean way, you know what I mean, I just saying we all – somebody’s bubbly, somebody’s outgoing, she’s very cold and probably that’s how she was raised,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Noella Bergener Discussed Dr. Jen Armstrong’s Presentation

Since joining the “RHOC” cast, Armstrong has shared aspects of her professional career as a doctor on the show. For instance, in season 16, episode 13, the mother of three held a presentation to showcase brain scan technology called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. According to her ArmstrongMind website, “TMS is a drug-free, non-invasive treatment therapy that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate activity in neurons.”

During a March 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Armstrong’s co-star Noella Bergener spoke about her presentation. She shared that she believed “it was a little long,” but appreciated it as “it was a nice insight on how Jen’s brain works.”

“She is very methodical and loves the pie charts and the graphs and all of that kind of level of – I would have liked it if it was maybe a five minute video,” stated the former model.

She went on to say that she was interested in the technology as her son, James Junior is autistic.

“I was fascinated by the technology just with all the benefits that it does have in the spectrum community and having a son on the spectrum, so I was very fascinated by it but it still was, you know, it was still like 15 minutes too long,” shared Bergener.

In a separate interview for the same “RHOC After Show” interview, Armstrong noted that “the party was the launch of the treatment in [her] office which [they] are doing now successfully.” She also revealed why the treatment is important to her.

“My father did die due to a traumatic brain injury, he was hit by a car, riding a bicycle and it’s fascinating a lot of people are getting this treatment now for TBIs, traumatic brain injuries,” shared the doctor. “

