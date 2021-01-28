Tamra Judge’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Although former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is no longer on the show, she has become a big topic of conversation during Season 15 and has even started some drama from behind the scenes. While she was a Real Housewives star, Judge showed off her luxurious lifestyle while living in Orange County, California. So, just how much is the former star worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Judge has a net worth that is estimated at around $2 million. So, where does all of Judge’s money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Tamra Judge’s net worth:

1. Tamra Judge Earned Money by Being on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Of course, Judge earned money while she was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Before she was let go ahead of Season 15, she had been on the show for nearly 10 years.

According to Radar Online, Judge was making a pretty penny while on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Judge earned $600,000 per season, which made her the ninth highest-paid Real Housewives star at the time.

2. Tamra Judge Owns a Fitness Studio

Aside from being a Real Housewives star, Judge is also a fitness enthusiast. Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, own a gym in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, called CUT Fitness. Throughout her time on the show, Judge has shown the ups and downs of the industry and has also led her fellow Real Housewives cast members through some workouts.

According to CUT Fitness’ website, they offer personal training as well as small group classes. On her Instagram page, Judge frequently shows videos of herself performing different exercises and showing her viewers how to do them. According to Prevention, Judge also shared her diet with her Instagram followers in April, writing that she loves to drink green smoothies, and eats a lot of egg whites and vegetables.

3. Tamra Judge Owns a CBD Company

If owning one company wasn’t enough, Judge and her husband also own a CBD company! Judge recently started Vena CBD after her husband was diagnosed with a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation and found relief through CBD. The company sells a wide range of products, such as tinctures (don’t worry, not the same ones as Shannon Beador), gummies, and even gel capsules.

“It was important to us to find a solution that was naturopath, that was not synthetic, that I could use since I have to take an anti-rhythm drug and a blood thinner to help me through this a-fib chapter in my life,” Judge’s husband, Eddie, revealed during a June 2019 appearance on Heather Dubrow’s podcast. “So when we discovered the benefits of CBD, it just opened up a whole wide range of possibilities — not just in the potential alleviation of this medical issue that I was experiencing. But just in general, it helps with so many different aspects of life. It just made sense for us to choose CBD as a product that we could bring to market and help everybody benefit from it.”

4. Tamra Judge Is Venturing Into Real Estate

In August 2020, Judge announced that she would be venturing into the world of real estate. Judge has a real estate license from many years ago but has kept it active in case she ever wanted to return to the business. “I’m going back into real estate. I’ve signed up with a luxury real estate agency,” Judge revealed while appearing on an episode of RealiTea With Derek Z.

Judge continued, “I’m obsessed with houses. Something people probably didn’t know about me is that I’m on the MLS every day. I love home decor, I love decorating, I love houses, and I love helping people. I could just tour houses all day long, so why not get paid for it?”

5. Tamra Judge Earns Money on Social Media

On her social media pages, Judge has promoted many brands and products, which, in some cases, can translate into a large amount of money. According to W Magazine, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian can make around $1 million per sponsored Instagram post.

Over the past few months, Judge has partnered with and promoted brands on her Instagram page such as Bondi Boost, and a teeth whitening system called Plus White.

