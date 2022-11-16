Tamra Judge Reveals She Does Not Follow RHOC Co-Star on Instagram

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge returned to the Bravo series for season 17 following a two-year absence. During a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the Vena CBD founder briefly spoke about her co-star, Heather Dubrow, who rejoined the show’s cast in season 16.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave asked if Judge is currently following Dubrow on Instagram.

“I do not,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared She Wanted Her RHOC Co-Stars to Be Accountable on Her Podcast

During an October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge interviewed some of her RHOC co-stars. During the interview, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed Dubrow had difficulty filming the upcoming seventeenth season of the Bravo series.

“I think actually it’s been hard for Heather this year because I feel like she’s been trying to kind of find her place, figure it out and I feel like it’s been a little tough,” said Kirschenheiter.

Judge then shared that she believed her co-stars needed to take responsibility.

“I mean I can’t give it away but sometimes people need to take accountability for their actions and their words and not blame other people,” explained the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Heather Dubrow in an October 2022 Interview

Judge shared her relationship with Dubrow was “good” during an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. She also briefly mentioned her friendship with Shannon Beador. The RHOC star referenced that she claimed Beador stopped contacting her after she was fired from the Bravo series after season 14.

“I love Shannon, we are agreeing to disagree on what really went down but I love her. She’s like a sister to me. And sometimes you fight. There’s bumps in the boulevard,” said Judge.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Judge shared her thoughts about former RHOBH personality Taylor Armstrong. The Vena CBD founder noted that Armstrong has a “friend of” role in RHOC season 17.

“Taylor is in a lot of the mix. She does a lot with us and she’s been great, she really has,” said the reality television personality.

Taylor Armstrong Shared Her Thoughts About Joining the RHOC Cast

In a separate October 2022 Access Hollywood interview, Armstrong spoke about joining the RHOC cast. She noted that the experience has been different than starring in RHOBH.

“We’ve been having a great time. It’s really interesting for me because being an OG on Beverly Hills, we all started together and so our story was real and this going into this cast that’s been existing for quite some time, I’m kind of catching up on all the drama. And I feel like so much has happened in the past with them and they are still trying to hash out and I’m just trying to catch up,” said the former RHOBH personality.

The reality television star also noted that she starred in the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside Judge.

“Tamra and I are really close and I love filming with her. She’s so fun and we did ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ together,” stated Armstrong.

