Tamra Judge Says Housewife ‘Wasn’t Very Nice’ at BravoCon

Numerous Bravo stars attended the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14 in New York. “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about their experiences at the fan convention during an October 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While recording the podcast episode, Judge revealed she had a negative interaction with “Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton.

“Everybody I met was so over-the-top nice, the only one person I met that wasn’t very nice or friendly — and she wasn’t very mean, she just wasn’t warm to me, was Marysol,” said the RHOC star.

She reiterated that Patton “wasn’t mean,” but did not appreciate it when Judge attended to take a picture with the RHOM cast.

“I did try to crash her picture, the Miami cast was taking a picture and I’m like I’m in the middle she goes ‘you’re not in our cast.’ I’m like ‘I’m just joking.’ That I think was at the Legends Ball. And then I saw her later she was nice. But everyone was so sweet,” said Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared She Had Issues with Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon on Her Podcast

During the same podcast episode, Arroyave shared that she had issues with Judge’s former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson during BravoCon.

“When anyone else was around [Gunvalson] just had this sour look on her face all of the time, like she was mad, like didn’t want anyone else to succeed. I definitely don’t feel that way, like I want everyone to succeed,” said the reality television personality.

The former RHOBH star clarified that she empathized with Gunvalson because she felt out of her element as one of the only fired Bravo stars at BravoCon.

“I went out of my way to be nice to Vicki because I know what it’s like to feel in that situation where it’s like one, listen, I’m fired too. But I was also, you know, paid to be there to do certain things and I’m podcasting, whatever,” said Arroyave.

Judge chimed in that she also had a difficult time with Gunvalson at the fan convention.

“I even went to her room saying ‘hey do you want to come out to dinner tonight?’ ‘No, no, no,’” said the RHOC personality.

RHOC Star Shannon Beador Spoke About Tamra Judge at BravoCon on Her Podcast

As fans are aware, Judge is returning to RHOC for its seventeenth season after a two-year hiatus. During a different October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Shannon Beador spoke about her relationship with her co-star. She refuted Judge’s claims that she stopped talking to her when she left RHOC following season 14.

“I didn’t ghost her, no, and I have the texts, etc. to prove it,” asserted the mother of three.

Judge chimed in that they could not discuss the issue further as it will be featured in the upcoming season of RHOC.

“This is something we talk about on the show, so we can’t,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

READ NEXT: Bravo Releases Statement Following RHOBH BravoCon Panel Controversy