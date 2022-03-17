Tamra Judge on Jennifer Aydin & Her Daughter: ‘It Doesn’t Sit Well With Me’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her opinion about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin.

During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge spoke about a scene in “RHONJ” season 12, episode 6, where Jennifer had a serious discussion with her daughter, Gabby, 14. She explained to the teenager that she was concerned about how her mother, Josephine Altinel, will react to learning that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair in 2011. The mother of five explained that she believed Altinel will “want [her] to have revenge” on her co-star, Margaret Josephs, for making Bill’s affair public knowledge. Gabby seemed to want her mother to remain peaceful and told her that she “shouldn’t be like that.”

“I wouldn’t be. I mean, I’m allowed to be angry about what Margaret did to me,”

replied Jennifer.

Tamra Judge Shared How She Felt About the ‘RHONJ’ Scene With Jennifer Aydin & Her Daughter

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she enjoyed Jennifer and Gabby’s conversation as she believed it was an authentic moment in “RHONJ” season 12, episode 6.

“It did not feel staged to me,” stated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Judge then shared that she does not appreciate when Bravo stars feature their children on the shows, especially in serious scenes.

“Yeah, it might be good reality TV, but there’s — I have lines when it comes to kids. And I just feel like protect your kids from reality TV. And to have that conversation with your child on national TV, it doesn’t sit well with me,” stated the former Bravo personality.

She went on to say that she does not “watch ‘Housewives’ to see kids.”

“I don’t watch ‘Housewives’ to see children being put in bad positions. That’s just me, personally,” stated the 54-year-old.

She then asserted that the scene “was just heartbreaking,” as Gabby has had to deal with the aftermath of Bill’s infidelity.

“That is a hard place for a child to be when they find out that one of their parents cheated. They’re parents are on a rocky foundation, like it’s hard,” stated the mother of four.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About How Her Children Reacted to Her Husband’s Affair

While speaking to Page Six in February 2021, Jennifer discussed letting her children know about her husband’s affair. She explained that in 2021, her youngest child, Olivia, 9, came across information about Bill’s indiscretion while looking at TikTok. Jennifer decided to be open about the affair, but “kept [her] composure” so that her child would remain calm.

“I put on a brave face and said, ‘Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I’ve forgiven him and I’m OK.’ She wasn’t upset because I wasn’t upset,” recalled the “RHONJ” star.

She then shared that Gabby and her sons, Justin, 17, Jacob, 12, and Christian, 11, had different reactions after finding out that their father had been unfaithful.

“My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, ‘I don’t ever want to talk about this ever again.’ He’s not watching this season. My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they’re neither here or there,” stated Jennifer.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo