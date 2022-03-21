Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex to RHONJ Star

That’s just her opinion.

During a March 21 episode of her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s In a Pod, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge compared Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, to Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas. During season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Ayers was accused of faking his cancer diagnosis, and Gunvalson’s fellow costars suspected that she knew about it.

“I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks,” Judge explained during the podcast episode. “I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it and it backfired in my face. At the end of the day, obviously, I was right, but it was so cringey the things he would do and say and the multiple cards. Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki.”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs, who was a guest on the podcast episode, also chimed in.

“I know, and it’s upsetting,” Josephs agreed. “People are like, ‘You’re being shady, you don’t want her to be happy,’ I was like, no, I’ve been around the block. I’m a grown woman. Teresa’s had horrible things happen to her. You know, these things are out there, I didn’t dig for them.”

After Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some disturbing allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends. The allegations included that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater.

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Claimed That the Cast Is ‘Protective’ of Giudice

While speaking to E! News in January 2022, Josephs claimed that she and the rest of the cast feel “protective” of Giudice, even though the two aren’t on the best of terms right now following an explosive season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“I think we’re all very protective of Teresa,” Josephs told the outlet at the time. “You’ll have to see but I mean if you read social media you can see where it comes from.”

Josephs continued, adding,”As long as Teresa likes him, that’s all that matters. That’s the most important thing, as long as Teresa’s happy. I don’t have to marry him.”

Giudice Said She Was ‘Hurt and Disgusted’ by Josephs This Season

Even though Josephs maintains that she wasn’t trying to harm Giudice or her relationship, Giduie told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022 that she was “hurt and disgusted” by her former friend this season. So far, Josephs has brought up a lot of the accusations floating around about Ruelas on camera.

“I’m hurt and disgusted, I really am,” Giudice said about Josephs during the interview. “I don’t know. And you know me, it takes a lot for me to forgive someone. So I don’t know. I don’t know, because that’s the thing, I was so down, and then I was so happy. And then you’re trying to hurt me. For what reason? You know what I mean? It’s sad. In life, you should want to pick people up.”

Giudice added about Josephs’ behavior, “Here I am the happiest that I’ve been in such a long time. I met the man of my dreams. He’s amazing and so good to me, so good to my daughters. And then to see that, you’re going to just have to see how it plays out. It’s very sad.”

