Tamra Judge Throws Major Shade at Ramona Singer

Tamra Judge posted a shady comment about Ramona Singer.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star posted a comment to an Instagram photo of Ramona in which she pretended she did not recognize the “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

In a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo, Tamra, 54, commented on a still photo of Ramona from her recent virtual appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The pic featured Ramona holding up an “All-Star” sign, and it was shared by celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael, who tagged it “Bravo Clubhouse.”

In the comment section, Tamra wrote of Ramona, “Who is that?”

Fans Reacted to the Shady Comment

It’s no surprise that fans weighed in on the photo. Several accused Ramona of using Facetune or filters on her photos.

“I can’t stress this enough: if you’re going to filter the years off of your face, please make sure your hands match,” one commenter wrote.

Other fans thought that the pic looked like former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards or morning show veteran Kathie Lee Gifford.

But others zeroed in on Tamra’s diss.

“It’s Tamra’s ‘I don’t know her’ moment,” one follower wrote.

“Tamra is so thirsty,” another added.

“I think tamra might be a wee bit salty she didn’t get an invite to the [Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip],” another wrote.

While Ramona did indeed make the cut for the Peacock “Housewives” spinoff that was filmed at a resort in Turks and Caicos earlier this year, Tamra is on the rumored cast for season 2 of the Peacock spinoff, according to Distractify.

Tamra Has Posed For Photos With Ramona in the Past & Revealed They Were Friends

It’s unclear why Tamra posted a shady comment about Ramona, but many fans thought the RHONY veteran looked different during the WWHL appearance. There have been comments about Ramona having “too much” plastic surgery in an attempt to remain “ageless,” The Sun reported in early 2021. The 65-year-old Bravo veteran has admitted to getting Botox, an eye lift, and using fillers, the outlet noted, but she has denied having a facelift or major surgery.

Even if her looks have changed a bit over the years, it’s obvious Tamra knows who Ramona is. Although they starred on “Real Housewives” franchises set on opposite sides of the country, fans know that the two reality stars do have a relationship and have even hung out together in the past. Tamra even shared a throwback photo of a wild girls’ night out in New York City with Ramona and her RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson in 2011.

“I still remember that crazy night. Someone woke up on the hotel bathroom floor,” Tamra captioned the pic.

According to Radar Online, Tamra also once told Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop“ podcast that Ramona confided in her about her marriage to her ex-husband Mario Singer, whom she divorced in 2016.

In 2020, Tamra also revealed to Andy Cohen that Ramona called her twice to tell her she feared she was going to get fired from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Showbiz Cheatsheet reported at the time.

