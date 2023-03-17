‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Worries About Raquel Leviss’ Mental Health

“Vanderpump Rules” personalities Ariana Madix, 37, and Tom Sandoval, 39, have ended their nine-year-long relationship, as reported by TMZ. According to the publication, Madix called it quits after she became privy to the fact that Sandoval had an affair with their castmate, Raquel Leviss.

While recording the March 10 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra Judge shared she is concerned for Leviss due to the backlash she has been receiving. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star referenced that “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump implored fans to tone down their reactions toward the model and Sandoval during the March 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“They are all hurting. I’m not saying that we should let them off the hook. Condemn their actions but don’t condemn the people. I think everyone should be careful with that,” said the restaurateur.

Judge shared that she agreed with Vanderpump’s sentiment.

“After reading days and days of stuff online, and the hate and all this stuff and I started thinking about Raquel. Like she’s 28-years-old. I worry about her mental health at this point,” said the RHOC personality.

The 55-year-old clarified that she “can give two s**** about Tom.”

“He’s old enough to know better and he was in a relationship. Obviously, [Leviss is] old enough to know what she’s doing. I just worry now about, you know, her mental health,” stated the mother of four.

Tamra Judge Made Comments About Tom Sandoval’s Affair on a Different Podcast

Judge shared her thoughts about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair in the March 9 “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast episode, hosted by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga. She stated that she was upset by their behavior and asserted that “they’re sick.” The RHOC star also shared that she thinks the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner should have not hidden his affair and told Madix “‘hey, I fell in love with somebody, I’ve been cheating on you.’”

“He let it go for this long. How much longer was he going to let this go on? There’s so many disgusting factors about this, it’s nauseating,” said the Bravo star.

Raquel Leviss Shared She Is Receiving Counseling After Her Involvement With Tom Sandoval Became Public

In a March 8 Instagram post, Leviss addressed the cheating scandal. She asserted that “there is no excuse” for her actions and shared that she “deeply regret[s] hurting Ariana.” The 28-year-old also revealed that she has been receiving counseling and realized that she has “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” stated Leviss.

In a separate Instagram post, also uploaded on March 8, Leviss discussed Sandoval. She claimed that her “feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.” She shared, however, she does not “want to label anything or predict what lies ahead.”