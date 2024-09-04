Tamra Judge Breaks Down in Tears Following Vicki Gunvalson’s Parenting Claims

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is done. Judge answered fan questions in her Instagram story on September 3 while recovering from her recent brow lift and CO2 laser treatment.

Fans wondered what Judge thought about recent comments her former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson had made on the September 2 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast”. Judge responded at the time, “Vicki, go away, leave me alone. I’m going to ask you for the last time, leave me alone. Nobody cares what you have to say. Ever. Go away,” though she hadn’t actually listened to Gunvalson’s comments, specifically about Judge’s estranged daughter Sidney.

The next day, September 4, Judge took to her Instagram story in tears with an update for fans. “I’m trying so hard not to listen to what Vicki had said about me, and I just keep getting bombarded with it. I’m in such disbelief this woman would go so low. Do you know what it’s like to lose a child? Do you know what it’s like? It’s the most painful thing in the world and she insinuated it’s because I was on the show? No, that’s not what it is.”

Tamra Judge Reached Her Breaking Point

Judge continued in her September 4 update, saying, “You win Vicki, I don’t know what you want from me but you got it. You win, okay? You kick me when I’m down, you hurt me all the time. I can’t do it anymore. I don’t want any part of this. You can have my spot on the show, you can have whatever you want just please leave my family alone! Please!”

In her earlier Q&A, prior to listening to Gunvalson’s comments, Judge fired off her own response, saying, “Listen, I’m not going to take parenting advice from a woman that chose her boyfriend Brooks over her own daughter. A woman that had a boyfriend that told [Vicki’s son-in-law] Ryan that he should beat his wife to keep her in line and to stay with him. To me that’s disgusting. What has happened in my relationship, through my divorce, and [with] my kids is very tragic and sad, and for her to even talk about it is disgusting.”

Judge is referring to the season 8 reunion of RHOC, where Gunvalson’s daughter Briana called out Brooks Ayers, Gunvalson’s then-boyfriend. “You told my husband to start hitting me and you’re not sorry for that? F*** you!” Briana said, with Ayers first denying the claims before apologizing, saying he was drunk when he said it.

In another post from her Q&A, Judge confirmed that Gunvalson’s podcast comments had been sent to her attorneys.

Tamra Judge Spent Her Birthday Recovering From Plastic Surgery

Judge’s reaction to Gunvalson’s comments come

All of this drama between Judge and Gunvalson is taking place right around Judge’s 57th birthday, which was on September 2. Judge shared an update on September 2 confirming that she was in “the thick of it” with her recovery from her recent plastic surgery.

“For some reason I thought yesterday was day 3 and it’s actually today. So this is the thick of it right here. This is the worst day of it all, and it happens to be on my birthday. Happy birthday to me. [My daughter] Sophia gave me this shirt for my birthday. It says ‘Homebody’ which sums me up. The swelling is pretty bad, the doctor wanted to put me on a steroid pack today but Eddie went to go pick it up and the pharmacy’s closed today. So I won’t be doing that, I’ll do it tomorrow.”

“Babe, we’ve had this talk but wtf on your bday?!!! God please help her through the pain 💖 💖 💖,” Alexis Bellino commented on her post.

Judge shared further updates in the days since, showing that her swelling has gone down as she continues her recovery.

READ NEXT: ‘Housewives’ OG Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Former Co-Star’s Ex-Husband