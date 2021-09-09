Tamra Judge to Return to Real Housewives: Report

Her opinion is making a comeback!

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge will star on season two of the “Real Housewives All-Stars,” multiple sources have confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, September 8. The star-studded cast also includes Judge’s RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong.

The spinoff’s second season comes after current Real Housewives stars filmed the first season, titled “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Season one features current Housewives RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards.

RHUGT filmed earlier this year and followed the cast members over a week-long vacation in Turks and Caicos. The series will air later this year in November on Peacock.

Judge Revealed She’d Be Open to Returning to RHOC

Judge – one of the longest-running full-time Housewives cast member – began her RHOC journey in 2007 for its third season. She announced she would be leaving RHOC in January 2020 after 12 seasons. But she has gone on the record that she’d never say never to returning to the franchise.

“It’s not one of those things where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m dying to go back,’” Judge shared with Us Weekly in January 2021. “And it depends on the cast. If it’s a good cast, then yeah, but if it’s a really bad cast, it can really change things and make it not fun and not worth the stress. But, I mean, I would love to see Heather [Dubrow] come back. I would like to come back with Heather and get rid of some of the people that are currently on the show that just have been played out.”

Judge continued, “I was a big part of that show being successful and I’m hoping that they can carry that on, whatever that means. People keep going, ‘You’re going back, you’re going back,’ and I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’ll be asked back.”

Judge Opened Up About the RHOC Cast

RHOC began filming season 16 earlier this year in July with a major cast reboot. Judge’s bff Heather Dubrow will return to season 16 along with Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. In addition to those four confirmed cast members, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas would not be returning.

Prior to the cast shakeup, Judge hinted that RHOC needed a change of pace. “I know the current cast and I’ve been on the show long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t,” she said to Access Hollywood in December 2020. “The number one person that needs to go, I can’t even believe she’s gotten three seasons… [is Emily Simpson]. I think she’s boring. If you [are trying to be the queen B], you’re not cut out for it.”

RHOC ultimately decided to keep Simpson, but she may have been open to rejoining anyway. “I miss it,” she continued telling the outlet. “I’m not going to lie. I totally miss it. So given the perfect cast, oh absolutely. With the current cast right now? No thanks!”

READ NEXT: Camille Grammer Slams Lisa Rinna as ‘Hypocritical’