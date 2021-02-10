Tamra Judge Breaks Her Silence About a Potential RHOC Return

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge finally broke her silence about potentially returning to the franchise. Although Judge was fired from the franchise ahead of Season 15, some fans have voiced that they would like to see her return. So, would she ever come back?

“It’s not one of those things where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m dying to go back.’ And it depends on the cast,” Judge revealed recently to Us Weekly. “If it’s a good cast, then yeah, but if it’s a really bad cast, it can really change things and make it not fun and not worth the stress. But, I mean, I would love to see Heather [Dubrow] come back. I would like to come back with Heather and get rid of some of the people that are currently on the show that just have been played out.”

Judge was a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Seasons 3-14. Judge first announced her departure in January 2020, telling People at the time, “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

Tamra Judge Doesn’t Want to See the Series End

Even though Judge may not be on the show anymore, it doesn’t mean that she wants to see the franchise come to an end anytime soon. “I heard so many rumors that they’re going to recast the show, that they’re going to cancel it,” Judge said to Us Weekly. “They’re going to delay it. So, I really don’t know. I don’t have any inside information, that’s for sure. I don’t want to see Orange County get canceled.”

Judge continued, “I was a big part of that show being successful and I’m hoping that they can carry that on, whatever that means. People keep going, ‘You’re going back, you’re going back,’ and I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’ll be asked back.”

Tamra Judge May Have Alluded to Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return Recently

I’m here for the reBOOT pic.twitter.com/1rjnYf31Lt — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) January 28, 2021

Judge may be playing coy about whether or not she would ever return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she may have just dropped a major hint to fans. In a recent Twitter thread, some popular Bravo fans suggested that it was time for The Real Housewives of Orange County to be canceled. The thread was started by journalist and superfan Evan Ross Katz, who Tweeted, “It’s time to cancel RHOC.” In response, co-host of The View, Meghan McCain wrote, “Yes.” However, Andy Cohen seemed to suggest another solution–a reboot. “I think you mean reBOOT,” Cohen wrote.

Judge seemed to agree with Cohen, suggesting that she would get on board a reboot. Judge wrote back to Cohen with a picture of herself being carried by two men on vacation while wearing a foot cast. “I’m here for the reBOOT,” Judge wrote.

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Opens Up About Leaving RHONY