Tamra Judge Says RHOBH Star’s Behavior Is ‘Not Relatable’

Sanela Diana Jenkins joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for its twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. In season 12, episode 3, the philanthropist revealed that she did not know what an outlet was when her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff shared that she enjoys buying discounted designer goods. Jenkins also shared that she does not shop for herself. Later in the episode, her team was seen making sure her hotel room was up to her liking before she arrived.

During a May 2022 episode of Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the former “RHOC” personality shared that she believed viewers will find Jenkins to be unrelatable.

“She doesn’t what an outlet shore is, she doesn’t shop, she has people do it for her, which good for her, whatever. And then she sends people to her hotel room to make sure that her back is away from the door and all these things. To me, it’s not relatable and it’s going to turn people off,” said Judge.

Arroyave chimed in that she believes Jenkins is entertaining.

“I think when you look at the show as like a lifestyle show there’s things that she said which are really funny and you’re like what but then there are also things they’re going to get under your skin,” shared the “RHOBH” alum.

Judge then clarified that she did not have an issue with the new “RHOBH” cast member.

“I’m not saying I dislike her, I’m just saying if the whole season is going to go like this, she’s going to get a lot of hate,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

She went on to say that she believes Jenkins “made Crystal look so relatable” during their conversation about outlet malls.

Kyle Richards Discussed Sanela Diana Jenkins in March 2022

During a March 2022 interview with People magazine, “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards shared her thoughts about Jenkins. She asserted that the 49-year-old is “extremely smart, opinionated, outspoken, [and] beautiful.” Richards told the publication:

She’s somebody who you look at her, and you think, ‘My God, this woman. Talk about over the top.’ She’s very extra. She admits that herself, but she also is someone — she comes from Bosnia. She’s someone who’s been through war and seen all that — so she’s a very multi-dimensional woman and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her.

Erika Jayne Shared Her Opinions About Sanela Diana Jenkins

“RHOBH” personality Erika Jayne shared similar information about her new co-star while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. She suggested that Jenkins gives little mind to the opinions of others.

“You talk about someone who gives no fs? That’s like on a mega level,” said the reality television personality.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also noted that Jenkins and Sutton Stracke had issues with each other while filming “RHOBH” season 12. She referenced that Jenkins called herself a “villain” when speaking to Stracke in the show’s season 12 trailer.

“I think you’ll see something between Sutton and Diana that hurt Diana’s feelings very much and I think that’s what you’re seeing is the reaction to that because Diana’s feelings were very hurt and I understand why,” explained Jayne.

