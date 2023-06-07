Tamra Judge Says Co-Star Was the ‘Biggest Disappointment’ of Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, who originally starred in the series from seasons 3 to 14, spoke about her RHOC season 17 return during a June 6 Entertainment Tonight interview with her castmate Taylor Armstrong. In the interview, Entertainment Tonight reporter Brice Sander asked “did anyone [on the RHOC season 17 cast] disappoint” Judge while filming the new season, which premieres on June 7. Judge suggested she had issues with her co-star Heather Dubrow, who rejoined the RHOC cast during season 16.

“I think my biggest disappointment is Heather Dubrow. Yeah, and I don’t mean that in a negative mean way, by any means. Something just happened at the end that I was just really shocked and disappointed,” said Judge.

She stated that she was “shock[ed]” that “Heather’s vault is not a vault.”

“She’s talked for years since I’ve known her, ‘it’s in the vault.’ It ain’t in the vault. That vault, that door is wide open,” said Judge.

Judge also gave an update about how she currently feels about Dubrow.

“We don’t hate each other by any means but there is definitely some bumps that you are going to see but I don’t dislike her or hate her by any means. I think she’s a good person,” said Judge.

Armstrong also shared that she did not get along with Dubrow while filming RHOC season 17.

“I think there was a lot of disappointment for me and some things that will unravel where I got my feelings hurt. I never saw that coming. It kind of comes out of nowhere,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Judge interjected that Armstrong “felt kind of put down” by Dubrow. The RHOBH alum agreed with her castmate’s assessment, stating, “I felt dismissed.”

Judge also commented on rumors that Dubrow may exit the series after season 17.

“I don’t think she’ll be gone. I think that Heather definitely has a spot on the show, we need Fancy Pants, for sure,” said Judge.

She then joked if Dubrow decides to not return “it’s because of [her].”

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Time on RHOC Season 17

In an April 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Dubrow stated the new RHOC season “was a difficult season for [her].”

“I really hope that it’s the way that I remember it and I hope by the end that there can be some resolve for everyone. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out,” said Dubrow.

Dubrow also stated that she “was excited that Tamra was coming back” to the Bravo series.

“Tamra is … ‘Orange County.’ She really is and she’s been on the show for so long and she’s added so much to the show. And I think will continue to do so for as long as she’s on,” said the mother of four.

Shannon Beador Stated She Did Not Get Along With One of Her Cast Members in RHOC Season 17

During the June 6 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, Shannon Beador discussed filming RHOC season 17. In the interview, Lewis asked Beador who did she “not get along with” while filming the new season. She replied that she did not “get along with the usuals.”

“There’s just a constant theme with one of my cast members. It kind of hit me like, I’ve had an issue with this person kind of since I met her nine years ago and it just seems to not go away, so I kind of address that. A little a-ha moment,” said Beador.

When Lewis inquired if she was referring to Dubrow, Beador replied, “I cannot say.”