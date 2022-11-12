‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Shares She Turned Down Writing a Book

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared she had been approached to write a book during a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the episode, Judge and Arroyave spoke about “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay’s memoir, “Bad Mormon.” The former RHOBH star shared she was not interested in watching Gay writing the book in RHOSLC season 3, episode 7.

“Heather working on writing a book, but her agent says she keeps missing all of her deadlines, like I don’t care, don’t,” said the mother of four.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and revealed why she was not interested in becoming an author.

“One more Housewife writing a book, I’ve been asked to write a book, I’m like guys I barely know the English language, you want me to write a book? No,” said the RHOC personality.

Tamra Judge Revealed She Was Nervous to Return to RHOC For Season 17 in October 2022

As fans are aware, Judge returned to the RHOC cast for season 17 after a two-year hiatus. During an October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” the RHOC star shared she felt anxious about coming back to the Bravo franchise. She explained that she “never understood” why she was let go from the show after season 14. Judge then noted that she eventually “adjusted to [her] new life” and did not expect to rejoin the RHOC cast.

“When you least expect it, they reach out and say, ‘okay, do you want to come back’ and I’m like – at first I was like ‘yeah I want to come back’ and then I had like a meltdown, I’m like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ your life goes by so fast, you know 13 years just went by so quickly,” said Judge.

Taylor Armstrong Shared Her Thoughts About Starring on RHOC with Tamra Judge

Former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong also joined the cast of RHOC season 17. While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, the Bravo personality shared she was pleased to have Judge as her co-star. She noted that the pair appeared in the second season of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“We did ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ together. So we just kind of came off that. And we’re having a good time on OC for sure,” stated the RHOBH alum.

Armstrong also shared she enjoyed filming RHOC season 17. She explained that it was a different experience than starring on RHOBH.

“We’ve been having a great time,” stated the Bravo star. “It’s really interesting for me because being an OG on Beverly Hills, we all started together and so our story was real and this going into a cast that’s been existing for quite some time, I’m kind of catching up on all the drama. And I feel like so much has happened in the past with them and that they are still trying to hash out and I’m just trying to catch up.”

