Tamra Judge Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star She Wants on RHOC

Could Bravo fans be seeing a “Real Housewives” cast crossover soon?

While speaking with E! News in an interview published on Dec. 5, Tamra Judge revealed which “Real Housewives” star she would like to bring onto the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“If you could add one woman from the other ‘Housewives’ franchises to your cast in Orange County, who would you pick and why?” the interviewer asked Judge.

“I would pick Teresa [Giudice] because she’s a bada** b**** and that’s all I could say,” Judge admitted. “She could stir things up. If I can’t go to her show, I want to bring her to mine.”

During the interview, Judge also added that she likes her “Real Housewives” to be “mean” and “messy” on the various shows.

This upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will be one of Judge’s first in years. Ahead of season 15, Judge was let go from the cast, after being a part of the series for over 10 years. However, Judge announced that she would be returning to the franchise this year alongside Andy Cohen during a July 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Tamra Judge Said That This Upcoming Season of RHOC Will Be One of the Best in Years

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, Judge had a lot to say about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and her return to the franchise.

“Holy s***!” Judge said during the interview published on Dec. 4. “After two years of sitting on the bench, being on pause, getting fired, I came back with a lot of energy.”

The RHOC star continued, “I think it’s probably one of the best seasons, in many, many years.”

While at Jingle Ball, Life & Style Magazine also caught up with new RHOC star Taylor Armstrong, who seemed to agree with Judge’s sentiments. Armstrong was a member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 1 through 3, and announced that she would be joining “The Real Housewives of Orange County” this summer, making her the first Bravo star to ever switch franchises.

“A lot of beefs need to unravel,” Armstrong said. “I kind of watch it like [the fans] do, but I hope they’ll enjoy my participation and a bit of new drama for me, of course.”

There Will Be a New ‘Housewife’ Joining the RHOC Cast This Season

During an interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon 2022, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that there is another new cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” whose identity has not been revealed by the network yet. However, from what it sounds like, this mystery cast member brought a lot of drama.

“The new cast member is really strong,” Kirschenheiter explained to the outlet at the time. “We know her naturally so there’s a lot of overlap with friends. It’s genuine. That helps. We aren’t forcing friendships — they’re really there.”

Heather Dubrow also told the outlet about this season, “We have some really good new cast members, and authentic relationships that I think will really resonate.”

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is expected to return to Bravo sometime this winter.

