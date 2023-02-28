Tamra Judge Addresses Rumors About the RHOC Season 17 Delay

The seventeenth season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” wrapped filming in November 2022. During a February 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by RHOC star Tamra Judge, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave reported there are rumors that season 17 has been delayed “because producers are editing the trailer and the whole season, putting Gina [Kirschenheiter] as a friend and Taylor [Armstrong] as a main Housewife after realizing that the first one gave another flop performance.” As fans are aware, Kirschenheiter joined the Bravo series in season 13, and Armstrong, who once starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” switched franchises for RHOC season 17.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge commented on the rumors.

“I haven’t heard anything about that. I would be absolutely shocked at this point that they would do that. I think people are just trying to find reasons for it being delayed. So I don’t believe any of that. I would be really shocked if that was the case, I think that people are just trying to stir up s*** to try to figure out why the show’s delayed,” stated the Bravo star.

Judge then noted that other Bravo shows have been delayed.

“If I wasn’t mistaken I think I heard that [‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’] was delayed like six or seven months as well from the time they stopped filming to the time they aired,” said the Vena CBD co-owner.

According to Reality Blurb, Kirschenheiter faced rumors that she had been demoted in May 2022. The publication reported that the mother of three direct messaged a social media user who had inquired about the claims.

“Wasn’t demoted,“ asserted Kirschenheiter in the message.

Gina Kirschenheiter & Emily Simpson Shared Their Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s Return

During the 2022 BravoCon, held the weekend of October 14, 2022, Judge claimed that her return to RHOC after a two-year hiatus “saved” the Bravo franchise. While speaking to Access Hollywood at the fan convention, Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson shared their thoughts about Judge’s assertion. Kirschenheiter explained that she believed she and Simpson “have been keeping this alive for a lot of years.” She clarified that she is “happy” Judge returned to the Bravo series for season 17.

Simpson chimed in that she believes the 55-year-old “adds to” the show.

“I think it was good that they asked her to come back,” said the lawyer.

In the Access Hollywood interview, Simpson also suggested that she was at odds with some of her castmates while filming season 17.

“This is why it’s good and this is why when you’ve been on for five years and you build and you build but then it breaks and you build and build so I feel like that’s what we do, that’s where we’re at. There’s a lot of building and a lot of breaking,” said the reality television personality.

Gina Kirschenheiter & Emily Simpson Spoke About The Cast’s Dynamics in Season 17

Simpson made similar comments during an Us Weekly interview, alongside Kirschenheiter, at the 2022 BravoCon. The 47-year-old shared that fans will see shifts in friendships among the show’s cast.

“I think that’s what’s most interesting about this season is you go in and you start from the beginning and you think a certain thing and then it totally shifts to something else. And so I think that’s what makes this season really good and interesting is that there’s a lot of shifting going on,” shared the RHOC star.

Kirschenheiter clarified that viewers will not “see epic, major shifts.”

“You see realness in friendships,” stated the mother of three.