Tamra Judge Says RHOC Star’s Relationship Is ‘Doomed’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Dr. Jen Armstrong’s relationship with her husband, Ryne Holliday. Since joining “RHOC” in season 16, which premiered in December 2021, Armstrong has been transparent about her marital issues and has sought out advice from her castmate, Heather Dubrow.

In season 16, episode 12, the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery invited a couples counselor to her home. During the session, which Holliday did not attend, Armstrong got emotional and questioned whether she was “putting out the kindness” in her relationship.

“Do I mean to put out kindness and I put out something else?” asked the mother of three.

Judge discussed Armstrong’s counseling session during a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame.

Tamra Judge Discussed Dr. Jen Armstrong’s Marriage on Her Podcast

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, uploaded on March 11, Judge shared that she did not believe Armstrong and Holliday’s marriage will last. She referenced that she famously requested a divorce from her ex-husband Simon Barney while in a limousine during “RHOC” season 5.

“Take a page out of my rule book, my playbook I should say, when your marriage is that bad get into the back of the limo and say ‘I want a divorce!’ Because they are doomed. I’m sorry, they are doomed,” asserted Judge.

Arroyave chimed in that she did not believe Armstrong has shown kindness to her husband while filming “RHOC” season 16.

“This is the part that I didn’t understand. She kept saying ‘I feel like, I’m showing kindness’ and I’m like you’re constantly riding that guy’s a**,” stated the former “RHOBH” star.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and asserted that Armstrong has been “b****ing at him all the time.” She also noted that she was unsure if Holliday’s aloofness towards his wife may have something to do with his reluctance to film for “RHOC.”

“First of all, let me just tell you, I really feel like it’s a toss up does Ryne, Ryan whatever his name is, not want to film or is he really not loving his wife,” stated Judge.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Dr. Jen Armstrong’s Relationship

In season 16, episode 11, Heather invited Holliday and Armstrong over for a dinner party at her mansion. The mother of four and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, intended to assist the couple in mending their marriage by having them spend time with other married people. During a March 2022 episode of the “RHOC Aftershow,” Heather shared that she wanted Armstrong to be around individuals who have had successful marriages. She explained that many of Armstrong’s friends “were girls who were going through divorces or hadn’t had successful relationships.”

“My whole thing is if you want to be successful, you hang out with successful people. If you want to have a successful relationship, hang out with people who have successful relationships, so you can emulate them. So you can get pearls from them,” stated Heather.

During the “RHOC Aftershow,” Armstrong also shared that she appreciated Heather’s support as she navigated difficult aspects of her relationship.

“It was just nice to lean on her for some advice,” stated the doctor.

