Tamra Judge Slams RHOM Star

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Adriana de Moura of “Real Housewives of Miami” fame on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” During the podcast episode, uploaded on February 11, Judge and her co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about “RHOM” season 4, episode 10. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star referenced that de Moura claimed she got an intimate look at Kanye West during a dinner with Larsa Pippen.

“I saw Kanye’s d*** before. His d*** is big. It’s big and it’s thick… I walked into a restroom, not knowing that Kanye had just walked in, I opened the door, he’s peeing,” said the 56-year-old in “RHOM” season 4, episode 10.

Pippen, who was close to West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, did not appreciate the comment. She requested her “RHOM” co-star to stop talking about West. An argument ensued, and Pippen left the restaurant.

On the February 11 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge revealed that she was bothered by de Moura.

“Adriana – I can’t deal with her anymore. I really can’t,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave then shared that she felt Pippen overreacted. Judge seemed to disagree with her podcast co-star and asserted that “Larsa was uncomfortable” because of her relationship with the Kardashians.

“I like to stay neutral on this podcast, I really do because you can’t really judge people on a reality show but [Adriana] bugged the s*** out of me,” said Judge.

Larsa Pippen Shared an Update on Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian

In “RHOM” season 4, episode 10, Pippen shared why she believed she had a falling out with Kardashian, who was once her close friend.

“I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I was just the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there until the end, and that was basically the demise of our relationship. I knew too much. I was a problem and so whatever that’s kind of what happened,” said the 47-year-old during a confessional interview.

During a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pippen gave an update about her friendship with Kardashian.

“Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them,” said the “RHOM” star.

Larsa Pippen Revealed Why She Returned to ‘RHOM’

While speaking to Access Hollywood in December 2021, Pippen revealed why she decided to return to “RHOM.” She referenced that she starred in the show’s first season, which premiered in 2011.

“I feel like it’s been like 10 years for me, you know, like I was a part of the first cast and I wanted to be a part of a new ensemble. You know, like diversity, women empowerment and so I was excited to do it again,” said the reality television personality.

She also shared that she asked her children, Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, Sophia Pippen, and Justin Pippen, who she shares with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen if they wanted to appear on the show.

“My kids are older. I was like ‘Do you guys want to be on TV again’ because they were so much younger and so they were super excited,” said the mother of four.

