Tamra Judge Calls Out RHOSLC Cast Members: ‘Insensitive’

The finale of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” aired on Sunday night, February 20, and it saw an explosive fight at an event for Lisa Barlow’s Vida Tequila. Things got heated between cast members Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby, and eventually led to Nguyen throwing a glass at Cosby.

After the episode aired, former RHOC star and OG Tamra Judge appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and spoke about the episode. She also shared her thoughts on Twitter, especially after one fan commented that Cosby had Nguyen “bitter, bothered and pressed.” Someone replied to the tweet and tagged Judge, asking her, “As an OG, do you think it’s weird that none of the other housewives checked on Mary after Jennie threw a glass at her?”

Judge answered that she thought it was strange and that at least one of Cosby’s cast members should have made sure she was okay. “Yes, I think at least one person should’ve checked on her (no matter if you were mad at her or not) because nobody likes to feel backed into a corner.” She added:

It was insensitive not to check on her. Mary is a big part of this show and has made a huge impact. I’ll miss her on the show.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Judge Also Said Mary Was Great on the Show & Made for Amazing TV

Judge also had a lot to say on Twitter about Cosby as a cast member on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and made it clear that she was a big fan of the cast member. As the WWHL episode was airing, one person tweeted Judge’s opinion on the show that RHOSL couldn’t go on without Cosby and Judge replied, “I think @Mary_M_Cosby is a great Housewife, she’s great TV and I’ll miss watching her on the show. #RHOSLC.”

Tamra said #RHOSLC can’t go on without Mary AND Andy said Mary had as much as an impact on SLC the way Danielle Staub did on #RHONJ MY GIRLS GETTING THE CREDIT THEY DESERVE! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/sEqWFaWZYA — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) February 21, 2022

In another comment, Judge wrote, “Love me some Mary, she’s great TV!” She also asked in a poll if fans would miss Cosby on next season of the Real Housewives of SLC, then added, “I know I will.” She reiterated her thoughts in another reply that Cosby is “amazing TV” and that she loves the cast member.

The Explosive Scene Between Cosby & Nguyen Went Down at an Event During the RHOSLC Finale

Everything went down in the RHOSLC finale after cast member Whitney Rose tried to apologize to Cosby for comments she’d made about her church. Nguyen attempted to join the conversation and butt heads with Cosby, but she pulled Rose aside, preferring to speak to her in private.

Nguyen, 44, followed the two women, prompting Cosby to tell her sharply, “I didn’t sign up for you!” Nguyen clapped back, “I didn’t sign up for you, either!” Nguyen then confronted Cosby about what she was saying about her under her breath, eventually leading the 49-year-old Cosby to leave.

Nguyen then yelled at Cosby, “Oh, run away. Run away, Mary! Run away. Run the f*** away because you don’t have nothing to say, Mary,” then throwing her glass at Cosby. “If you have something to say about me, say it to my face!” Cosby said she would never talk to Nguyen before making a quick exit, and apart from Jen Shah, it appeared that none of the other cast members tried to help with the situation.

In her confessional, Cosby said, “I’ve never gotten a glass thrown at me from no one and the fact that no one even cared is, like, too much.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled