Tamra Judge Shares New Details About RHUGT Season 2

During a recent interview with E! News, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge opened up about what went down during filming for season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The new season of the spinoff features multiple former “Real Housewives” from various franchises and was filmed at former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley’s house in The Berkshires. It will premiere sometime in 2022 on Peacock.

According to Judge, one of the “Housewives” she had issues with was Brandi Glanville… at least, in the beginning.

“It didn’t start off good,” Judge told the outlet about Glanville. “It was a few days of a lot of ‘F you’s.’ There were a lot of ‘F you’s.’ Then she said, ‘I kind of like you.’ You have to watch and see.”

During the interview, Judge also revealed that her friend and former costar, Vicki Gunvalson, had a “rough time” on the trip.

“Well, I didn’t always defend her because we don’t always see eye-to-eye on things,” Judge said. “I’m the type of person where if I don’t agree with you, I’ll let you know. It doesn’t matter if you’re my friend or not my friend. But for the most part, she had a rough start.”

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said That She Cried While Filming the Spinoff

Judge wasn’t the only one who seemed to have a wild time during filming for season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During a November 2021 interview with WFLA-TV, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin admitted that she cried while shooting, after a reporter had asked her if she felt “calmer” this time around.

“It’s funny you say that, because I don’t want to give anything away, but after day three, I called my boyfriend and I said, ‘You know, I could do this again. I could do this forever, I’m having the best time,’” Zarin said during the segment. “But day four, crying, hysterical, get me out of there. You never know with these shows how it goes, so you’ll have to watch and see what happens if on day six I want to stay or go.”

Zarin continued about the new season, “I’m telling you, it’s absolutely insanity. It was great, and it was all real, which is what I love about being a reality star, because for me, it always was real, and that was part of my problem. It was always real for me, but it wasn’t real for anybody else.”

Andy Cohen Is a Fan of the Spinoff’s Cast

Even Andy Cohen is a fan of the new season, calling the group of women his “dream cast” during a recent appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast on Dec. 13.

“Oh, wow,” Cohen said. “Well, my dream cast crossover is also the twisted fantasy that is Season 2 of ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ to be honest with you. Phaedra [Parks], Vicki [Gunvalson], Brandi Glanville, Dorinda [Medley], I mean, [they] are all at the Berkshires, so this is a group of wildly different people. It may be too twisted for words, we’ll see, but that was really exciting for me.”

