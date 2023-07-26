Tamra Judge Reacts to Co-Star’s Beau Suggesting She’s Jealous

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge has had ongoing issues with her castmate, Jennifer Pedranti, and her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian throughout the show’s seventeenth season, which premiered on June 7. In season 17, episode 6, Pedranti notified her boyfriend that Judge said he expressed sexual interest in her before they began dating. Boyajian stated that Judge’s claim was untrue and said, “Jealousy’s a b****.” Judge addressed Boyajian’s comment during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” hosted by Lauren Herbert. During the interview, Herbert asked, “What was your reaction when [Boyajian] said to Jenn, ‘She’s jealous.’” Judge responded that she does not have any reason to feel jealous.

“Of what? What am I jealous of? I’ve got an amazing, hot husband? No. I’m not jealous. I can guarantee you that,” said Judge with a laugh.

Judge also stated that she did not intend to talk about Boyajian’s alleged comment. She explained that she “wish [she] hadn’t have said anything” because Boyajian “did not act on it.” The Vena CBD co-founder noted, however, that she had consumed alcohol when sharing her thoughts about Pedranti’s boyfriend.

“[Heather Dubrow] talked about his cheating and I said, ‘Well, you know, he said this,’ which it’s not good for your character when you are saying that. He knew who I was, he knew who [my husband] Eddie [Judge], knowing that I was married, not a cool thing to say but I probably shouldn’t have repeated it because he didn’t act on it,” said Judge.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Judge stated that she offered Pedranti advice before she began starring on RHOC season 17. She said that the yoga instructor should be truthful about her relationship with Boyajian as some cast members already knew information about the couple. As fans are aware, Pedranti stated that she and her boyfriend had an emotional affair while she was still married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti.

“My advice to her when she started the show was ‘Just be honest, there’s a lot of people who have information, it’s a small town we live in, a lot of people are talking, the best thing you can do is be honest and say, yep this happened, then nobody can talk about it,’” said Judge.

The “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host also stated that she did not bring Pedranti onto RHOC season 17. Judge noted that she left the series in 2020 and made her return for season 17.

“How would I bring someone on when I didn’t even know I was coming back. So I didn’t bring her on to expose her stuff,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her History With Jennifer Pedranti

Judge spoke about her relationship with Pedranti during a June 2023 Entertainment Tonight interview alongside her RHOC season 17 castmate Taylor Armstrong. She referenced that she knew the yoga instructor before they began co-starring on RHOC season 17. She stated that she has “a lot of history” with Pedranti and noted that they “had really kind of stopped talking for awhile.”

“I kinda separated myself from her and the friend group that we had,” said Judge.

She also stated that Pedranti “want[ed] to be on the show for years, and came to [her] gym [CUT Fitness] and tried out for the show in 2018.” Judge said that she believed former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who left the show after season 15, was cast instead of Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Details About Becoming a ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star

According to Reality Blurb, Pedranti discussed becoming an RHOC star on her Instagram Stories. Pedranti wrote that Judge “submitted [her] name” to producers before season 14. According to the mother of five, however, Windham-Burke was cast instead.

“I got a call years later saying, ‘hi Jenn, we are looking for the cast of season 17 and would like to talk to you.’ I remember feeling flattered but expressing I was in the middle of a divorce. That I was dating, Will was dating someone and I was no longer a ‘housewife’ .. We talked for 30 more [minutes] and a Zoom call was set up! The rest is history!!!!” continued Pedranti in her July 9 Instagram Story.