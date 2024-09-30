Tamra Judge Issues 2nd Public Apology to RHOC Co-Star

Apologizing once just wasn’t enough. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge took to her Instagram story on September 27 to issue an apology to co-star Ryan Boyajian (whom she had fought with in the September 26 episode) for claims she made about Boyajian on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on September 26.

The next day, Judge followed up with a text-only post in her September 28 Instagram story, making her apology explicit for fans and followers.

“As I mentioned on my IG story yesterday, I would like to apologize for and correct the record on a misstatement I made on WWHL on Thursday about Ryan Boyajian,” Judge wrote. “I have no reason to believe that Ryan has stolen any money. I misspoke in tying Ryan to the actions of others. I meant to say ‘My company makes more than what was stolen from the Dodger player’. Unfortunately I misspoke on live television. While Ryan and I have had ongoing issues, I do apologize to him for the mistake and wish to make clear that my statement was made in error. I sincerely apologize.”

Judge’s WWHL comment that sparked the multiple apologies were in regards to the $16 million gambling and theft scandal that Boyajian has been associated with in the press. During the episode, she said, “You know what Ryan? [My businesses] sell more in a month than what you stole from the Dodger player.”

Ryan Boyajian Claims He Served Tamra Judge Legal Papers

Ahead of her public apologies, Boyajian confirmed that he was looking into legal action amidst his ongoing conflict with Judge (both onscreen during RHOC season 18 and off). Boyajian shared a September 28 Instagram post from the account @AllAboutTRHPodcast, which included a comment of his confirming he had reached out to a familiar face for assistance.

The post contained screenshots of past comments from a previous post. In the comments, one fan tagged Boyajian and wrote, “Please get yourself a good lawyer and sue Tamra’s ass off,” to which Boyajian’s account replied, “FACTS ☑️ I ALREADY DID — I hired Geoff Neri which is the same AMAZING attorney that represented Jim Bellino in his victorious slander and defamation lawsuit against Tamra years ago. She was served yesterday 📝.”

The post also featured a photo of a manila envelope with Judge’s name scrawled on it sitting on a doorstep.

Bellino filed a defamation lawsuit against Judge and Shannon Beador in 2018 for comments they made about him and his trampoline park businesses while on a podcast. Shannon’s charges were dropped after reaching settlement in 2019, with Judge reaching settlement in 2021.

Jennifer Pedranti Met Up With Gretchen Rossi Amidst Tamra Judge Feud

Many past RHOC stars who have had issues with Judge in the past have taken to social media with their thoughts on her recent statements about Boyajian and subsequent apologies.

Vicki Gunvalson commented on the September 28 post Boyajian had shared about serving Judge legal papers, writing, “Guess she didn’t learn before with being sued from Jim. She has no storyline unless she’s attacking someone.”

Boyajian’s fiancée and Judge’s RHOC co-star Jennifer Pedranti commented on another post from @AllAboutTRHPodcast on September 27. The post featured screenshots of comments from Boyajian and former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi. Rossi was relating to Boyajian, writing, “It reminds me so much of what she would do to Slade [Smiley] & I constantly. She would talk mad s*** about Slade & then the second he defended himself or called her out on her BS, she would cry & play victim.”

“It’s been SHOCKING and sadly familiar hearing your experiences with her. The more stories I hear.. I understand completely why Tamra told the shaman in Mexico last year she wanted to ‘get rid of the darkness inside of her.’ I believe that is the most REAL statement she has ever made. Thank you again Gretchen & @sladesmileyofficial for the support. ❤️,” Pedranti commented on the post.

Rossi’s support of Pedranti has continued off screen, as Pedranti shared a photo with Rossi and fellow RHOC star Katie Ginella on September 29, captioning the post, “Saturday dinner with friends 🩷,” and tagging both ladies and their partners.

