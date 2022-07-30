Tamra Judge Says She Hopes Former Bravo Star Appears on RHOC

Tamra Judge is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its seventeenth season. During a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” the 54-year-old shared that she would like her co-host, former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, to also appear on the Bravo series.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave read a comment from a fan who asked if she will “be making an appearance on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ as Tamra’s friend.”

“Well I hope so. I hope so. Never say never,” responded Judge.

Arroyave seemed to be hesitant about being featured on “RHOC.”

“Oh for the love, as Kim Richards is saying you never say never, but my track record wasn’t so great when I was in Orange County filming [‘RHOBH’] so,” said the 41-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed the Possibility of Returning to ‘RHOBH’

During a different July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared her thoughts about coming back to “RHOBH.” As fans are aware, the former Bravo star appeared on the series as a main cast member during its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. She stated that she would return to the show if it is in “its current state.”

“I feel like there are other opportunities that I would rather do like I just see the brutal – like I just see the mistakes, the brutal attacks and I don’t miss that. But of course, there are parts that – there’s perks. So it is what it is,” stated the mother of four.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her ‘RHOC’ Return on ‘WWHL’

During a July 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Judge spoke about her “RHOC” return. She explained that she felt her exit from the series after season 14 ended up being beneficial.

“I think being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have ever done to me even though I didn’t like it because I was on the show for 12 years and I feel like once you are on it for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you’re off of it, you are like oh, ow. I did that?” said the “RHOC” star. “Yeah, you live your life and you go on and live a normal life and you are like I was kind of an a******. You know, so you come back with a different perspective. I saw that when I filmed ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.'”

Judge appeared in the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered in June 2022. While speaking to New York Live in June 2022, alongside her co-star Brandi Glanville, the “RHOC” star shared that she was pleased to have the opportunity to star on “RHUGT.”

“We don’t really feel like has-beens anymore. It feels great, I had a year to two years off and COVID was happening as well and I thought if I have to sit my butt down so do you, girl,” said Judge.

“RHUGT” season 2 is available to watch on Peacock.

