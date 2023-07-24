‘Real Housewives’ Star Was ‘Scared’ to Return to Franchise After Being Fired

A “Real Housewives” star returned to her franchise after some time away and admits that coming back into the fold was scary for her.

Tamra Judge joined the franchise in a full-time role in season 3, but was fired by Bravo following season 14. She was asked to return to the show for season 17, however, but admits that her return wasn’t exactly easy. Now, she is recalling how she felt rejoining the cast.

“I was scared, which is not like me. A lot of cast members had said things about me…when I went back, it wasn’t a great time for me. And I think I drank my feelings most of the season…and it shows,” she told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“I drank too much this season. I really didn’t know where my spot was on the show, but I like tequila Tammy. She’s pretty fun,” she added.

Tamra Judge Says She Didn’t Know Where Her ‘Spot Was’ When She Returned to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Following her exit from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Judge appeared to take the high road. “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms,” she told People magazine in January 2020.

However, at one point during season 2 of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” Judge admits that she was fired.

“I was fired. Stomped to the ground,” she said during a confessional.

Making her way back on the show certainly felt different for Judge, who reached a deal with Bravo that she couldn’t pass up.

“I kind of came back not knowing what where my spot was. People danced on my grave when I was fired, people thought I didn’t have a place on the show anymore,” Judge told Entertainment Tonight.

So far, so good, however, and many fans are hopeful that Judge is back for a long time to come.

Andy Cohen Confirmed Tamra Judge’s Return During a ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Episode

Rumors that Judge was going to pick her orange back up had been circulating for weeks. Once things were made official, it was actually former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin who spilled the beans on her Instagram Stories.

However, Judge’s return to the show wasn’t officially official until executive producer Andy Cohen said it himself.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s true. Tamra Judge is returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’,” Cohen said on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in July 2022. “Welcome back, Tamra,” he added.

Meanwhile, Judge wasn’t too thrilled with Zarin’s decision to out the news on social media — and she called her out on it.

“Hey guys, i have a big announcement. Jill is the thirstiest b**** I’ve ever met,” Judge posted on her Instagram Stories.

