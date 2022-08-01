Tamra Judge Says She’d ‘Walk Away’ If Former Co-Star Is Present During Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge announced that she was returning to the Bravo series for its seventeenth season in July 2022. While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge briefly spoke about her former co-star, Gretchen Rossi, who left “RHOC” after season 8. As fans are aware, the Vena CBD co-founder and Rossi were often at odds when they were castmates.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Gretchen Rossi

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave read a comment from a fan who asked, “What would you do if you show up to filming [season 17] and Gretchen is there?”

“Walk away. I have no interest in that girl,” responded Judge.

Arroyave then shared that she believes Rossi heavily photoshops herself in social media posts.

“Why use such a filter that you don’t have features anymore?” asked the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Judge chimed in that she believed using heavy filters on social media photos stemmed from “insecurity.”

“It’s 1000 percent just being super insecure in what you look like. I’m to the point now where I use filters once in a while but I don’t blur my face out but I don’t have a problem getting on there with no makeup on. I did it yesterday like it is what it is,” asserted the “RHOC” personality.

Gretchen Rossi Discussed Tamra Judge in July 2021

Rossi spoke about Judge during a July 2021 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She shared that she was not interested in returning to “RHOC” unless she was offered a significant amount of money. She also noted that she would never film with Judge again.

“I’ve made it pretty clear that the one person that I wouldn’t really enjoy being around anymore is Tamra, I mean I think everyone knows that about me and her relationship. I just know for me personally she was just too much of a pot stirrer and she just made up lies and manipulated things and I just don’t like that. I just think it shouldn’t be like that,” stated the mother of one.

Rossi also claimed that Judge spread “a lot of lies and a lot of fabrication” about herself and her husband, Slade Smiley, who also appeared on “RHOC.”

“That’s just a really hard thing. All the other girls, honestly, every other person that I’ve ever filmed with I could film with them again, I don’t have issues with any of them. But her in particular, she was just literally just doing things behind the scenes that I found out about later,” stated the former Bravo personality. “I had some of the cast members that were on the show with her that came and showed me text messages literally of like basically her stirring the pot and sending them a certain text message, saying things about me but then sending me something totally different. That kind of stuff, I don’t really jive with that.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it (Photo)