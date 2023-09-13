RHOC Star Describes Season 17 Reunion as ‘Dirty’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge rejoined the Bravo series for its 17th season after a two-year absence. While recording the September 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge teased that she had some heated interactions with her castmates during the RHOC season 17 reunion, filmed on September 7. She described preparing for the reunion as “so stressful.” As fans are aware, throughout season 17, Judge has been at odds with several of her castmates. For instance, she and Shannon Beador had tense conversations after a period of estrangement during the first few episodes of season 17. However, the co-stars eventually made up. Judge also took issue with her former friend, Jennifer Pedranti, and accused her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, of having an affair. Heather Dubrow also expressed that she was unhappy with Judge after she commented on her acting credits on her IMDb page.

“I’ve had my bad years where it’s been brutal, and this wasn’t exactly a horrible year for me. But it was no a walk in the park,” said Judge on her podcast.

She went on to say that she “had a lot of explaining to do” for her actions in season 17 during the reunion. She also described the reunion as “dirty” and “heated.” The mother of four explained that while “there was a lot of resolution” between cast members, “there was some dirt brought up.”

She also shared that she specifically had some tension with Beador, stating, “You will see in the reunion, me and Shannon go up against each other a few times.” In addition, Judge declined to comment on Instagram photos that showed her posing with Dubrow, indicating they rekindled their friendship.

Jennifer Pedranti Addressed Tamra Judge’s Comments About Her on Social Media

During an August 2023 appearance on former Bravo star Jeff Lewis’ radio program “Jeff Lewis Live,” alongside Arroyave, Judge spoke about the RHOC season 17 reunion. She shared that she believed that she would have some conflict with Pedranti at the reunion.

“I think me and Jenn, the new girl, are going to have some words,” said Judge.

When Lewis interjected that he was a fan of Pedranti, Judge suggested she believed the yoga instructor’s sweet demeanor is a facade.

“She’s doing a very good job playing the sweet card. Her yoga training comes in very well … She comes off very sweet, hashtag victim,” stated the 56-year-old.

Judge also said she does not believe Pedranti’s boyfriend is “the most stand-up guy.”

According to Reality Blurb, Pedranti seemed to address Judge’s “Jeff Lewis Live” comments in a September 2023 Instagram Story.

“I don’t have to pretend to be a ”kind/sweet’ person. I have zero interest in mean girl and bully BS… especially at this age! I wouldn’t allow my 12-year-old daughter to behave this way. No #victim here,” wrote Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti Spoke About Her Friendship with Tamra Judge Before Filming the Reunion

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in August 2023, Pedranti shared that she planned on confronting Judge at the reunion. She stated that she took issue with Judge’s remarks about her relationship.

“I want to understand it, I want a reason, I want to know, I feel like I deserve it,” shared the Bravo personality.

Pedranti also shared that she was upset that her friendship with Judge dissolved during the production of RHOC season 17. The mother of five, who joined RHOC in season 17, explained that they were once close and would often train together at Judge’s former gym, CUT Fitness.

“I miss my friendship and I don’t know her this way,” said the mother of five.

While recording the September 12 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge stated that she invited Pedranti to go to a dinner after filming the season 17 reunion. According to the Vena CBD co-founder, Pedranti accepted her invitation but did not show up to the restaurant.