Tamra Judge Says ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Was ‘Rude’ to Her

Former Bravo stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave discussed interacting with the “Selling Sunset” cast during a June 2022 episode of their podcast “Two Ts In A Pod.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Experience With a ‘Selling Sunset’ Star

While recording the podcast episode, Judge shared that she had an unpleasant experience with either “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim or his twin brother Brett Oppenheim during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She explained she was unsure which of the brothers she interacted with, but asserted that one of the real estate brokers was “rude” to her during their brief interaction.

“I was like ‘hi!’ And he was just like who are you? I was talking to Heather [Rae El Moussa] and Tarek [El Moussa] and Chrishell [Stause] and all that, he was just not very nice and I thought okay whatever and I have my real estate license so I jokingly say like ‘when are you going to hire me,’ like that ’cause they opened up an office in Orange County and he just looked at me like shut up. And I’m like okay,” shared Judge.

Arroyave then claimed that she saw Jason act rudely toward producers at Wango Tango on June 4, 2022.

“I saw the way he was talking to those girls and I was like listen this is where I draw the line. It was like I almost – I had to take a breath and almost say something to him,” stated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Tamra Judge Will Star in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2

Judge will star in the upcoming second season of the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During an April 2022 interview on “RHOBH” alum Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Judge shared some information about “RHUGT.”

Glanville, who also appeared on the show’s second season, noted that she believed the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum “kind of got stuck babysitting” Vicki Gunvalson, who had a difficult time after her breakup from her ex-fiance Steve Lodge.

“[Gunvalson] would say something crazy and you would just make big eyes like this is what I have to deal with,” stated Glanville.

Judge agreed that “Vicki was a little pain in the butt the first few days” of filming “RHUGT” season 2. She then explained that [Gunvalson] “really didn’t want to be there.”

“Like she found out that [Lodge] was moving out as soon as she got there and I don’t want to give too much away but I don’t think she wanted to be there. She just wanted the money. But she snapped out of it after she felt better, I think she snapped out of it,” stated Judge.

While speaking to Page Six in February 2022, Gunvalson revealed that she and Judge “shared a room together” during “RHUGT” season 2, which was shot on former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley’s property called Blue Stone Manor. The 60-year-old also shared that her former “RHOC” co-star “saved [her] life” during the production of the Peacock series.

“I can’t repeat how she did, but she did. We laugh about it now, but I was, like, ‘You saved my life,’ and she goes, ‘You dumb cluck,’” stated the reality television personality.

