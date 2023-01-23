Tamra Judge Opens Up About Shannon Beador’s Split From John Janssen

In January 2023, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador and her boyfriend of three years, John Janssen, revealed they had broken up. Following the announcement, Janssen was photographed inside the Orange County restaurant, The Quiet Woman, accompanied by an unidentified woman as reported by Reality Blurb. As fans of RHOC are aware, Beador often dines at the establishment.

While recording the January 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Beador’s RHOC co-star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts on the matter. She noted she believed that Janssen purposefully went to a restaurant that Beador regularly visits. Judge also criticized Janssen’s appearance.

“John Janssen has been seen out with a few different women, dating back to December 17, three so far, so he’s clearly dating, I don’t know if these are friends, he doesn’t really look that great, but the one thing is he was spotted at The Quiet Woman, he doesn’t really look that good,” said the reality television personality.

Arroyave then inquired if Judge believed Janssen is “as big a d********” as Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador.

“I didn’t think so, as of now, it’s looking like yes, for sure. Are these girls friends of his? We don’t know. You can take a picture of anybody and then all of the sudden you jump to all kinds of conclusions, so it looks suspicious, that’s for sure… It doesn’t look good and of course, what is it doing? It’s only hurting Shannon,” replied Judge.

Tamra Judge Revealed Vicki Gunvalson Shared Her Support for Shannon Beador

While recording the January 17 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge revealed that RHOC personality Vicki Gunvalson has shared her support following Beador’s breakup. She explained that she, Gunvalson, and Beador text each other on a group chat called the Tres Amigas. Judge shared that the Coto Insurance founder sent a video of herself in Mexico as an attempt to make Beador feel better.

“Vicki’s like ‘hey Shannon don’t worry about it,’ it’s so hilarious, she’s laying on the beach in Mexico, ‘look at this, this is what life is about trust me. I cried for years over men, and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter, get over it.’ I mean, she was trying to be sweet about it, she was like ‘he’s going to move on, you’re going to move on.’ But it was kind of a hilarious video from Vicki, who has gone through quite a few breakups,” said Judge with a laugh.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Shannon Beador’s Breakup in a Different Episode of Her Podcast

Judge also shared her thoughts about Beador’s split from Janssen during the January 13 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She revealed that she has been a source of support for Beador while she navigates her breakup.

“I feel really bad for her, I’ve been on the phone with her constantly, I was texting her this morning, more had just come out and she’s just heartbroken, she’s crying, all the time and I’m on the phone with her,” said Judge.

The reality television personality noted Beador decided to make a public announcement about her split because bloggers had leaked the information. Judge also shared that the former couple “did have problems” during their relationship. She clarified that “John was always nice to [her].” She also asserted that the 59-year-old did not cheat on Beador.

“I don’t know John as a cheater at all. No, no, no, no, no. I have never, ever, ever heard of him cheating, ever… He wasn’t cheating that I know of, she’s never known him to cheat, she would tell me, trust me,” shared the RHOC star.

The Vena CBD co-founder also revealed that she “heard that [Janssen] is having a very difficult time” due to fans’ responses on social media.

“They’re always going to side with the Housewife, almost always,” explained Judge.