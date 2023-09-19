Tamra Judge Gives Lengthy Reaction to Shannon Beador’s DUI

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge addressed her castmate and friend, Shannon Beador’s recent legal issues. On September 18, TMZ reported that Beador “was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol” after operating her vehicle while inebriated in an Orange County neighborhood. According to the publication, Beador “drove her car onto a residential property,” which brought damage to the house, and removed her car from the scene.

While recording the September 18 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared she was shocked by the news of Beador’s DUI. She explained that she was on a conference call with Beador and Vicki Gunvalson about their “An Evening With the Tres Amigas” live shows on September 17, the day after Beador’s arrest. According to Judge, Beador did not mention her DUI during the phone call.

“I had a conference all with her on Sunday [the day after the DUI], she was very quiet, she said it had been a rough couple of days, and that’s all she told me,” said Judge.

Judge stated, however, that Beador “has been really sad lately” because of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, and her youngest daughters, Stella Beador and Adeline Beador, moving away to college. The 55-year-old also said the situation “is going to change [Beador’s] life.”

“Her life is literally going to change forever. Do not drink and drive, do not, I don’t care if it’s a few drinks. I mean, this could have gone really bad. I don’t know how bad the accident was – she could have been really hurt. Someone in the house could have been hurt, someone could have died. Like, this is horrible,” said Judge.

In addition, the Vena CBD co-founder shared that some of the RHOC cast has “reached out” to Beador, but have not received a response. She also asserted that she “feel[s] bad for [Beador]” and is “happy that no one got hurt.”

Tamra Judge Previously Criticized Shannon Beador for Her Drinking

Judge previously said Beador was “a drunk” during the production of the first half of RHOC season 17, which was filmed in the summer of 2022. The 55-year-old later apologized for making the statement after she rekindled her friendship with Beador following their two-year estrangement. While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2023, Beador shared that she took issue with Judge’s assertion that she was abusing alcohol.

“It’s hard. I know that that’s not who I am,” said Beador.

She explained that her daughters were particularly upset by the claim.

“My kids watched the episode with me and they were pretty upset about it. They’re like, ‘Mom, that’s not who you are,’” said Beador. “I feel as though when I’m on the show that I will point out something unkind that a cast member’s done. But I try to avoid putting general characterizations out there about people’s personalities because it’s damaging.”

Shannon Beador Mentioned Gina Kirschenheiter’s 2019 DUI During RHOC Season 17

Beador and her castmate Gina Kirschenheiter were at odds throughout RHOC season 17. A major point of contention between the pair was Beador’s decision to mention Kirschenheiter’s 2019 DUI. While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023, Kirschenheiter stated that she was unhappy with Beador’s claim that she prevented the New York native’s children, Nicholas Kirschenheiter, Sienna Kirschenheiter, and Luca Kirschenheiter from being taken away by Children Protective Services following her DUI. The 39-year-old stated that Beador’s assertion was not true. She also said she was “shocked” that Beador did not apologize for making the allegation.

In addition, Kirschenheiter stated she believed Beador had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

“I don’t care if Shannon wants to say she has a problem with alcohol or not, I’m not here to judge anybody or diagnose anybody, but that and her drinking is a problem for everybody else. And you would think that somebody would want to look at least that part of it,” said the mother of three.

During a separate September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her castmate Vicki Gunvalson, Beador shared she regretted her claim that CPS would have removed Kirschenheiter’s children if not for her involvement.

“I did make a comment that I regret. I think it was taken out of context or expanded more,” said Beador. “I did make a comment that had — the officers came to her arrest her and if her kids were there, they would have taken them temporarily, I didn’t mean that her children would ever be put in the system because she wasn’t a good mother. That was never the case, so I apologize for that.”

She also noted she was upset by Kirschenheiter’s comment about her drinking.

“It’s inaccurate, let’s look at other people on the show this season who’ve been drinking a lot,” said the 59-year-old.

In addition, Beador shared her comment about CPS was a topic of discussion at the RHOC season 17 reunion special.

“It was a big, big deal for Gina, and it made it [the reunion] tough,” said Beador.