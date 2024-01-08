Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador Recorded Vicki Gunvalson

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge seems to be on the outs with her RHOC castmate Shannon Beador and former co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

Judge posted several X uploads regarding Beador and Gunvalson on January 6 and 7. Judge first shared her thoughts about Gunvalson’s January 6 Instagram Story regarding her and Beador’s upcoming tour, titled “Shannon & Vicki Live.” In Gunvalson’s Instagram upload, she shared comments from a fan who suggested Beador and Gunvalson’s live shows will be better than Judge and her “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp‘s January 25 live show in San Francisco.

“My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my a**. #RHOC,” commented Judge on January 6.

In addition, on January 7, Judge stated Beador was a disloyal friend to Gunvalson after an X user mentioned that Beador stayed with the COTO Insurance founder following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“@vgunvalson took Shannon in and cared for her when she broke her arm and was at her lowest while Tamra befriended Shannon’s ex’s new love interest while liking and commenting all over their posts! Come on Tamra!!!!” commented the social media user.

Judge replied by writing, “Vicki took Shannon in and instead of Shannon using that time to heal, she was busy recording Vicki and her boyfriend fighting and bragging about it to me weeks later.”

“Such an amazing friend, isn’t she?” continued Judge.

In addition, when a different X user wrote, “Stop being mean to Shannon Vicki can fight you on her own. Rise above,” Judge replied, “How am I being mean to Shannon? By not enabling her?”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Relationship With Shannon Beador in December 2023

Judge shared that she and Beador hit yet another rough patch in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. While she initially did not disclose details about their most recent estrangement, Judge eventually spoke about the root of their problems in the December 21 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge stated that Beador was unhappy that she “put clapping hands” in the comments section of Alexis Bellino’s Instagram post wherein the RHOC alum encouraged fans to not “believe rumors,” presumably about her and Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Judge said she commented on Bellino’s Instagram upload before she knew the 47-year-old was dating Janssen.

“I did not think, for one second, they were dating. At all,” said Judge.

Judge also commented on rumors that she set up Beador’s ex-boyfriend with Bellino.

“For the record, I have had nothing to do with them dating,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Gave Her Opinion on Alexis Bellino’s Romance With John Janssen in a December 2023 Interview

Gunvalson criticized Bellino’s decision to date Janssen during a December 2023 Celebuzz interview. She stated that she thinks the former RHOC star’s behavior is upsetting.

“For me to see that Alexis — someone I actually had some respect for — would go so low as to date Shannon’s ex? It’s gross. It’s low and it’s not being a girl’s girl,” said Gunvalson.

She also suggested she believed Bellino and Janssen started their romance to ensure they would be featured on the upcoming 18th season of RHOC.

RHOC season 18 has not yet started filming.